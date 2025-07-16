Future of the Post Office to be shaped by postmasters and customers

Government launches the Post Office Green Paper, the first comprehensive review of the Post Office in 15 years.

First comprehensive review of the Post Office in 15 years, with customers and postmasters shaping its future.

Post Office Green Paper will seek to transform the organisation’s culture in the wake of the Horizon scandal and changing customer demands.

Better services at the heart of new £118 million subsidy to fund the Post Office’s Transformation Plan and further network investment, moving the organisation closer to delivering growth in line with the Plan for Change.

Postmasters and the public will have the opportunity to shape the future of the Post Office for the first time in 15 years, as the Government sets out its vision for the next decade for the organisation.

The Post Office Green Paper, published yesterday, will move further and faster to deliver a decade of renewal for customers and postmasters, building on the cultural reset being led by Post Office Chair Nigel Railton that will be so crucial to its success.

Working hand in hand with postmasters and the public the Government will ensure the network is put on a path to a strong and sustainable future with Post Office branches remaining at the heart of communities across the UK.

This includes on the Post Office’s ownership model, with concepts including mutualisation on the table for consideration following the publication of the final Horizon Inquiry report later this year.

The report is expected to provide recommendations on improving the structure of the Post Office so that this miscarriage of justice is never allowed to occur again, protecting postmasters whilst also providing reassurance for customers.

This follows an unprecedented period in which the Post Office has faced a series of major challenges, from the Horizon IT scandal to significant changes in consumer behaviour, such as a rise in online shopping and falling demand for traditional post.

Post Office Minister Gareth Thomas yesterday said:

Post Offices continue to be a central part of our high streets and communities across the country. However, after fifteen years without a proper review, and in the aftermath of the Horizon scandal, it’s clear we need a fresh vision for its future. This Green Paper marks the start of an honest conversation about what people want and need from their Post Office in the years ahead. I look forward to hearing the views of customers, business owners and postmasters so we can build a Post Office capable of serving the public for generations to come.

The consultation will run for 12 weeks, closing on 6th October 2025. It will examine key areas including:

How Post Office services should evolve to meet changing consumer needs

Ways to strengthen the relationship between the Post Office and its postmasters

Options for modernising the network while ensuring services remain within local reach

Ensure the Post Office is well-equipped to adapt to consumer trends

How the Post Office can improve and develop the banking services it provides

Research published alongside the Green Paper yesterday also highlights the important role the Post Office still plays in the daily lives of people and businesses, adding social value of around £5.2 billion per year to households and £1.3 billion annually to small and medium sized businesses.

As part of the Government’s commitment to securing the future of this vital national institution, Ministers have also announced plans to award a new subsidy package of up to £118 million to fund the Post Office’s Transformation Plan and further investment to improve the network.

This funding will protect key services, including access to cash deposits and withdrawals as well as key government services, such as passport applications and the DVLA, alongside helping the Post Office deliver cost-saving measures in its Transformation Plan, part of the New Deal for Postmasters.

