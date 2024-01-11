Future of Work and Devolution in Wales Report: Workers need change

An independent report on the Future of Work and Devolution in Wales by Professor Jean Jenkins of Cardiff Business School has been published today by the Wales TUC.

The report calls for sweeping changes in how the Welsh Government approaches work and the enforcement of labour rights in Wales.

It also recommends a Minister for Work position to be created in the next Welsh Government Cabinet and that trade unions establish a working group on the practicalities of devolving employment rights.

Exclusive polling of workers in Wales by Opinium Research for the report finds that workers are evenly split on whether employment rights should be devolved – with younger workers supporting devolution but older workers opposing it.

Unions in Wales will agree a new position on devolution at the Wales TUC Congress in May.

The Wales TUC has today (Wednesday 10th January) published the final report of its Future of Devolution and Work in Wales Commission.

Written by Professor Jean Jenkins of Cardiff Business School, the report sets out the case for the Welsh Government to better use the levers it has to support workers in Wales - through investment in enforcing rights at work, new partnerships with UK labour market enforcement bodies, greater transparency, and training.

Professor Jenkins details the challenging realities of work in Wales in an economy characterised by low unemployment but also high rates of economic inactivity, job insecurity and wages that have been stagnant for 15 years.

She also highlights the real weaknesses of the current enforcement of legal rights at work in Wales. Just £10.45 is spent on enforcement for each worker and labour market inspectorate bodies’ capacity ranks 27th out 33 OECD countries.

The report concludes that a focus on devolving employment rights alone is unlikely to result in significant improvements for workers unless it followed extremely careful planning and was accompanied by increased funding. Professor Jenkins recommends that unions in Wales establish a working group to look at the practicalities of devolving employment rights in detail.

