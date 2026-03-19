Future support for Scottish Men’s Open

Economic and tourism boost expected

The Scottish Government has announced a package of three-year funding totalling £6.3 million to continue development of the Genesis Scottish Open. The financial support covers the DP World Tour’s event up to 2028.

Staged at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, the recognised annual tournament attracts many of the world’s leading players and saw a record crowd of nearly 90,000 last year.

Independent analysis estimates that in 2024 it generated £19.2 million for the economy, supporting 234 jobs.

Announcing the funding at the Renaissance Club, Business Minister Richard Lochhead yesterday said:

“Scotland is the home of golf and this world-class event showcases to millions of fans around the globe exactly why we have that reputation. “This investment will help ensure the tournament continues to go from strength to strength, attracting the very best players while delivering significant economic and tourism benefits for Scotland. “Over the next three years the Genesis Scottish Open, along with other major sporting events, will raise Scotland’s global profile, support jobs and communities and inspire the next generation of sportspeople.”

Genesis Scottish Open Director Rory Colville yesterday said:

“The support of the Scottish Government and VisitScotland is incredibly important to the Genesis Scottish Open. “The eyes of the golfing world – and beyond – are on Scotland each summer as some of the biggest stars of the game gather in the home of golf and we are passionate about working with our partners to provide a warm welcome to everyone who joins us at the Renaissance Club, showcasing Scotland as a sporting destination to those watching from around the world.”

Director of Industry and Events at VisitScotland, Rob Dickson yesterday said:

“The Genesis Scottish Open draws thousands of visitors from around the world each year, playing a key role in growing Scotland’s visitor economy and raising the country’s international profile, while also delivering meaningful social and environmental benefits. “Our long-standing involvement in the tournament reflects our commitment to showcasing the country as the perfect stage for events, through a diverse portfolio of sporting and cultural experiences.”

Background

The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open takes place from 8 to 12 July at The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, the week before the Open Championship. The tournament is one of five premier Rolex Series events on the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and is also part of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup.

Golf tourism attracts thousands of visitors to Scotland each year, with more than 550 golf courses across the country.

Analysis of the Genesis Scottish Open’s economic impact in 2024 was undertaken by MKA Economics.

Other major sporting events the Scottish Government is supporting include the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the 2027 Tour de France Grand Depart, UEFA Euro 28 and the World Rally Championship.

East Lothian Council Chief Executive Laurence Rockey yesterday said: