Future support for Women’s Scottish Open

Investment is “hugely positive news” for women’s sport

A three year a funding package has been announced for the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, securing the tournament’s future and supporting its continued growth.

The Scottish Government’s £4.5 million commitment will enhance the tournament’s visibility, fan experience and global reach, cementing its status in the women’s professional golf calendar.

The tournament’s positioning in the week before the AIG Women’s Open attracts many of the world’s leading players and a growing audience, with a record 11,000 spectators attending last year.

It is the second golf funding announcement from the Scottish Government in less than a week, following further support for the Genisis Scottish Open, and underlines the sport’s importance to Scotland’s economy and international profile.

Business Minister Richard Lochhead yesterday said:

“The Women’s Scottish Open is a world-class event that showcases our country to a global audience. “This investment will help ensure the tournament continues to grow in stature while delivering strong economic and tourism benefits for Scotland. “It is also an important platform for women’s sport, helping to inspire participation and demonstrate Scotland’s commitment to equality and inclusion on the world stage.”

Scotland’s top-ranked female golfer Gemma Dryburgh, who expects to compete in this year’s event at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire, yesterday said:

“This is hugely positive news for women’s sport in general and Scottish golf in particular. The event goes from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to being back at Dundonald this July.” The funding will be administered by VisitScotland. Director of Industry and Events at VisitScotland, Rob Dickson, said: “The Women’s Scottish Open attracts thousands of visitors each year, playing a key role in growing Scotland’s visitor economy and raising the country’s international profile, while also delivering meaningful social and environmental benefits. “Our long-standing support for the event reflects our commitment to showcasing Scotland as the perfect stage for events, through a diverse portfolio of sporting and cultural experiences.”

Background

The 2026 ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open takes place from 23 to 26 July. The tournament is co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

On 18 March the Scottish Government announced a package totalling £6.3 million to continue development of the Genesis Scottish Open, covering the DP World Tour event up to 2028.

The tournaments are part of a series of major sporting events being supported by the Scottish Government. Others include the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, the 2027 Tour de France Grand Depart, UEFA EURO 2028 and the World Rally Championship.