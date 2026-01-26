Ministry of Defence
Futuristic helicopter drones programme advances as British based companies selected to develop prototypes
A programme to build futuristic ‘wingman’ drones to operate alongside Apache attack helicopters is advancing as British companies have been selected to develop prototypes.
- New drones will pair up with Apache attack helicopters, pivoting to a new way of war and delivering on the Strategic Defence Review.
- Industry partnering with Defence to shape future of autonomous weapons systems.
- Seven industry partners advance to the next stage of Project NYX.
Seven industry partners have been invited to bring forward their designs for the futuristic drones, which will accompany British Army helicopters in future battles.
Known as Project NYX, the programme is an innovative approach to work alongside industry to advance development of Uncrewed Air Systems (UAS) to operate alongside Apache attack helicopters.
When completed the drones will be able to function as ‘loyal wingmen,’ working alongside crewed Apache attack helicopters to perform a variety of complex tasks such as reconnaissance and surveillance in contested areas, strike and target acquisition and electronic warfare.
Through the Strategic Defence Review, the UK is pivoting to a new way of war, by harnessing new technology our Armed Forces will increasingly utilise uncrewed and autonomous capabilities to generate mass and lethality. Project NYX is delivery of that work in action, capitalising on the power of drones, AI and autonomy to complement the ‘heavy metal’ of tanks and artillery to make our Armed Forces stronger and safer on the battlefield.
The drones will operate on a ‘command rather than control’ principle, utilising AI for independent decision-making - being able to adjust to complex battlefield situations within the bounds of mission parameters. They will enhance lethality, survivability, and mission effectiveness while reducing the risk and logistical burden for human-operated systems.
Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP recently said:
These drones of the future will make the British Army more effective and lethal by enhancing our ability to strike, survive and win on the battlefield.
Project NYX represents the cutting edge of the Defence Industrial Strategy, working with leading British industry partners to ensure the UK remains at the forefront of autonomous military technology.
The invitation to tender follows a rigorous pre-qualification phase that concluded late in 2025. Backing British companies and making defence an engine for growth, the seven shortlisted industry partners are as follows:
- Anduril
- BAE Systems
- Leonardo
- Lockheed Martin UK
- Syos
- Tekever
- Thales
In March 2026 the shortlist will be further down selected to four suppliers, when they will be invited to and offered contracts to participate in research and development to produce a concept demonstrator, with initial operational capability targeted for 2030.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/futuristic-helicopter-drones-programme-advances-as-british-based-companies-selected-to-develop-prototypes
