G Cloud-14 Framework Publication
The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) have opened bidding on the G Cloud 14 framework.
Following a series of market engagement events which were hosted in collaboration with techUK. The new framework will take over from G Cloud 13 and will allow all public sector organisations to buy cloud-based computing services.
The framework will continue to provide a series of cloud based services including cloud hosting, software and associated support services. The new framework will build on G Cloud 13 by providing access to multiple suppliers and cloud services, an easier route to market and access to the latest cloud tech and innovations.
More information on the lot structure and scope can be expected at a later date, however we do know that bidding for the first three Lots is open until the 7th May and Lot 4 is openuntil 27th March. The contract start date is 29 October 2024 which is the same for Lots 1-3 as it is for Lot 4. These contracts will end on the 28th April 2026.
