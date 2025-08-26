Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
G7 Chair's statement on the Independence Day of Ukraine
G7 Chair's statement given yesterday on the Independence Day of Ukraine, following a G7 Foreign Ministers' virtual meeting with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Sybiha.
“On the Independence Day of Ukraine, G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, met virtually with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Sybiha.
“Participants welcomed ongoing diplomatic efforts by the United States, under the leadership of President Trump, which create an opportunity for a peaceful and lasting end to the war. Together, they applauded Ukraine’s continued commitment to a full and unconditional ceasefire and to engage in Leader-level discussions.
“They welcomed the willingness of Europe, Canada, and other partners to provide Ukraine with robust and credible security guarantees in coordination with the United States.
“Participants reiterated respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty. Participants also discussed Ukraine’s territorial integrity, political independence, and the return of prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians, and abducted and deported children. The importance of continuing to work through the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, co-chaired by Canada and Ukraine, was further underscored.
“Participants spoke to their intent to continue to apply economic and financial pressure on Moscow, absent an agreement ending this terrible war.
“Participants expressed their support for continued dialogue and meaningful, substantive and good faith negotiations between the Leaders of Russia and Ukraine, noting that peace can only take root when both sides reach a just, fair and sustainable solution.
“Participants congratulated Ukraine on its independence and expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people.”
