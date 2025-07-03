Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
G7 Foreign Ministers' statement on Iran and the Middle East
Joint Statement of the G7 Foreign Ministers on Iran and the Middle East
Joint statement:
We the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, met in The Hague on June 25, 2025, where we discussed recent events in the Middle East.
We reiterate our support for the ceasefire between Israel and Iran announced by U.S. President Trump, and urge all parties to avoid actions that could further destabilize the region.
We appreciate Qatar’s important role in facilitating the ceasefire and express our full solidarity to Qatar and Iraq following the recent strikes by Iran and its proxies and partners against their territory. We welcome all efforts in the region towards stabilization and de-escalation.
We reaffirm that the Islamic Republic of Iran can never have nuclear weapons, and urge Iran to refrain from reconstituting its unjustified enrichment activities. We call for the resumption of negotiations, resulting in a comprehensive, verifiable and durable agreement that addresses Iran’s nuclear program.
In order to have a sustainable and credible resolution, we call on Iran to urgently resume full cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as required by its safeguards obligations and to provide the IAEA with verifiable information about all nuclear material in Iran, including by providing access to IAEA inspectors. We condemn calls in Iran for the arrest and execution of IAEA Director General Grossi.
We underscore the centrality of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime. It is essential that Iran remains party to and fully implements its obligations under the Treaty.
We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we reaffirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/g7-foreign-ministers-statement-on-iran-and-the-middle-east
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Huge aerial attacks on civilians and inflammatory remarks show us Moscow is not serious about peace: UK statement to the OSCE03/07/2025 15:10:00
UK Chargé d’Affaires, Deputy Ambassador James Ford, condemns Russia's intensification of attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including its largest aerial assault of the war. This and inflammatory comments that run counter to Russia's international commitments are further evidence that Moscow is still not serious about peace.
Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership: Joint Statement03/07/2025 14:10:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E Musalia Mudavadi met in London on 2 July 2025 and reflected on the new Kenya-UK Strategic Partnership
Jobs boost as UK and Kenya bolster economic and security partnership02/07/2025 13:15:00
The UK and Kenya have agreed new deals to bolster the economic and security partnership between the two countries.
Norway's WTO Trade Policy Review: UK Statement01/07/2025 16:20:00
UK Statement at Norway’s World Trade Organization Trade Policy Review. Delivered yesterday by the UK's Permanent Ambassador to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
UK-Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality: joint statement, May 202501/07/2025 14:10:00
The governments of Australia and the United Kingdom yesterday gave a joint statement following the second UK-Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality on 22 May 2025.
E3 Foreign Ministers' statement: 30 June 202501/07/2025 10:25:00
Joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Organization of American States: Baroness Chapman Intervention30/06/2025 16:20:00
Baroness Chapman recently (27 June 2025) delivered intervention on the Falkland Islands at the Organization of American States.
The UK stands ready to support steps towards a durable peace in DRC: UK statement at the UN Security Council30/06/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (27 June 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Humanitarians need safe, sustained and unhindered access to all those in need across Sudan: UK statement at the UN Security Council30/06/2025 11:10:00
Statement given recently by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan.