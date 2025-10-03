Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
G7 Foreign Ministers Statement on Iran Sanctions Snapback
Statement given recently (01 October 2025) from the G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the EU on support for the E3 activation of the snapback sanctions and other restrictions against Iran.
“We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, stand united in our support for the E3 activation of the snapback reimposing United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions and other restrictions against Iran. This action is the result of the Iranian Government’s continued failure to meet its requirements under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
“We welcome the re-instatement since 20:00 EDT (00:00 GMT) on 27 September 2025 of previously lifted Resolutions 1696 (2006), 1737 (2006), 1747 (2007), 1803 (2008), 1835 (2008), and 1929 (2010).
“In accordance with our obligations as UN members, we are now proceeding with the swift reintroduction of restrictions reapplied by these UNSC resolutions. We urge all UN member states to fully implement and comply with these sanctions and other restrictions.
“The E3 and the United States have repeatedly offered diplomatic avenues in good faith to Iran to avoid the snapback and reach a durable and comprehensive negotiated resolution. Diplomacy remains essential now that the UNSC process has led to the reimposition of sanctions. We call on Iran to refrain from any escalatory action, immediately engage in direct talks with the United States and make demonstrable progress towards fully meeting its nuclear non-proliferation obligations.
“Iran must fully cooperate with the IAEA without any further delay and fully implement its obligations under its NPT-required Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement. This includes allowing for IAEA inspections to resume in all its nuclear facilities and accounting for all of the nuclear material it holds, in particular its stockpile of highly enriched uranium for which no credible civilian justification exists. We will continue to work with all parties towards a diplomatic solution to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.”
