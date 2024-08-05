Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
G7 Foreign Ministers’ statement on the situation in the Middle East
The foreign ministers of G7 countries issued a joint statement on the situation in the middle east.
We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the EU, express our deep concern at the heightened level of tension in the Middle East which threatens to ignite a broader conflict in the region.
We urge all involved parties once again to refrain from perpetuating the current destructive cycle of retaliatory violence, to lower tensions and engage constructively toward de-escalation. No country or nation stands to gain from a further escalation in the Middle East.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/g7-foreign-ministers-statement-on-the-situation-in-the-middle-east
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
UK Foreign and Defence Secretaries push for peace and stability in the Middle East05/08/2024 16:12:00
David Lammy and John Healey visited Israel to push for an immediate ceasefire and drive de-escalation in the Middle East, after their joint visits to the region this week.
UK bolsters support to British nationals in Lebanon as Foreign Secretary says "leave now"05/08/2024 14:10:00
Ministers call for British nationals in Lebanon to leave now “as situation could deteriorate rapidly".
Regional de-escalation a priority as Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary travel to the Middle East01/08/2024 14:10:00
The Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary have travelled to the Middle East to call for an end to conflict in Gaza and de-escalation in the wider region.
Foreign Secretary meets Indian Prime Minister Modi and launches landmark Technology Security Initiative25/07/2024 11:20:00
Foreign Secretary announces UK-India Technology Security Initiative in New Delhi.
Foreign Secretary travels to India to cement stronger partnership on tech, climate and growth24/07/2024 15:15:00
Foreign Secretary makes first visit to New Delhi to push UK growth agenda
UK steps up work to reduce illegal migration22/07/2024 14:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office will roll out up to £84 million funding over the next 3 years to address the reasons for illegal migration.
This government will have a ‘NATO first’ defence strategy: article by the Foreign Secretary and Defence Secretary10/07/2024 11:10:00
Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Defence Secretary John Healey wrote an article in The Telegraph ahead of the NATO 75th anniversary summit in Washington DC.
Change of His Majesty’s Ambassador to Albania: Nick Abbott28/06/2024 13:10:00
Mr Nick Abbott has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to Albania in succession to Mr Alastair King-Smith.