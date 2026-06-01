G7 nations agree first-ever joint approach to protecting children online and drive safe AI growth that delivers for all

G7 Digital Ministers have agreed a common approach to shielding children and young people from harm online for the first time.

Strongest-ever G7 collective commitments see partner nations commit to a shared approach to protecting children online

Collaborative approach to promoting children’s online safety complements UK ambition to be the safest place in the world to be online

Tool created to support small businesses in G7 to adopt AI at pace

Following talks at the G7 Digital Ministers in Paris recently (Friday 29 May), the UK and G7 partners have for the first time agreed a common approach to shielding children and young people from harm online.

G7 countries have agreed to a set of new shared principles to help tackle the growing risks children face in a digital world, from harmful content to exploitation. These are centred around promoting digital literacy, addressing risks to children from AI chatbots, and pushing digital services providers to take a robust approach to online safety.

The landmark G7 agreement sets clear expectations that children’s safety should not be an afterthought, but built into digital services from the start, underpinned by effective age assurance. There is also a commitment to closer cooperation between digital service providers and children, parents and guardians.

The agreement comes just a few days after the UK’s consultation on protecting children from online harms closed, which asked for views on measures including potential bans or curfews for under-16s, restrictions on harmful app features like infinite scrolling, and stronger parental controls. The consultation received thousands of responses from children, parents and experts alike, with the Government intending to respond in the very near future.

As part of the discussions at the G7, countries also agreed that data sharing between online platforms, parents and researchers should be improved, to better understand how digital services impact children’s wellbeing.

Science and Technology Secretary Liz Kendall recently said:

AI and other technologies have the power to transform our economies and create prosperity for people across all our nations. But ordinary citizens and businesses will only see those benefits when they have trust that these technologies are being developed safely and responsibly — and when children can grow up in a digital world designed with their wellbeing in mind. The agreements we have reached today are an important step on that journey: outlining a shared approach to protecting our children, backing our small businesses to adopt AI, and ensuring AI is developed safely and responsibly.

While much of the discussions in Paris focused on online safety, they also recognised the immense potential for emerging technologies like AI to unlock economic growth and improvements to the everyday lives of citizens.

G7 countries reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring AI is developed and used in ways that people can trust, all while recognising the transformative benefits of the technology.

Ministers highlighted the importance of staying ahead of a range of threats such as cyberattacks, and the development of chemical and biological capabilities. Under France’s Presidency, G7 countries agreed to further discussions on a mutual understanding of AI risk assessment frameworks, to ultimately boost public trust in the technology and ensure innovation can flourish.

To ensure the benefits of AI are felt more widely across society, Ministers agreed small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will be supported to adopt the technology with a tool developed in partnership with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development that will also help small businesses better their AI-readiness and identify areas where they can improve their workforce’s knowledge to speed up AI adoption. G7 leaders also agreed a Vision on AI Openness, recognising that AI models play a key part in supporting innovation, scientific discovery, and economic growth.

Taken together, these steps will help ensure AI delivers real improvements to people’s lives and that people can trust that these technologies are being developed with their safety in mind. G7 members will now take forward these commitments in partnership with international organisations, industry and academia.

Notes to Editors: