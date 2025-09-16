Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Statement on Iranian Transnational Repression and Other Malign Activities
G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) Statement given recently (12 September 2025) on Iranian Transnational Repression and Other Malign Activities.
Members of the G7 RRM (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union) as well as G7 RRM associate members (Australia and New Zealand) recently issued the following statement:
“The G7 RRM notes recent statements made by Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States, condemning transnational repression and other malign activities by Iran.
“According to those statements, Iranian intelligence services have increasingly attempted to kill, kidnap, and harass political opponents abroad, following a disturbing and unacceptable pattern of transnational repression, and clearly undermining state sovereignty. Other malign activities include operations to obtain and disclose the personal information of journalists and attacks designed to divide societies and intimidate Jewish communities.
“The G7 RRM stands in solidarity with our international partners whose citizens and residents have also been targeted by Iran.
“Since its inception, the G7 RRM has aimed to counter foreign interference. Building on the recent G7 Leaders’ Statement on Transnational Repression, we will continue to safeguard our sovereignty, keep our communities safe, and defend individuals from the overreach of foreign governments trying to silence, intimidate, harass, harm or coerce them within our borders.”
Associated Links
- Joint statement on Iranian State Threat Activity in Europe and North America (Canada, France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, UK, US)
- Response to Iranian attacks (Australia, New Zealand)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/g7-rapid-response-mechanism-rrm-statement-on-iranian-transnational-repression-and-other-malign-activities
