G7 Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) statement on Russian Influence Campaign
A statement from the UK alongside other G7 RRM member states (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States) as well as G7 RRM Observer states (Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden).
The G7 RRM notes recent statements by the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada exposing the ongoing covert activities of Russian state media outlet RT (formerly Russia Today) and the Social Design Agency (SDA). These statements reveal that the Kremlin has funded and directed covert efforts by these entities to subvert societies using global disinformation and influence campaigns.
The above-referenced statements have noted that RT and SDA employ deceitful tactics, aiming to exploit social and political issues to polarise and weaken societies, to undermine and delegitimise elected governments, and to advance the Kremlin’s malign interests. This includes diverting attention from the atrocities committed and humanitarian crises caused by its war of aggression against Ukraine.
The G7 RRM regards any foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) with the utmost seriousness. G7 RRM members will continue to shed light on these malign activities, which may include but are not limited to state-backed hostile cyber activities, psychological and information operations, and covert influence.
Since its inception, the G7 RRM has focused on countering foreign state-sponsored disinformation and promoting the resilience of society against FIMI. The G7 RRM includes G7 members and partners, including Australia, New Zealand, NATO, the Netherlands, and Sweden as observers. The G7 RRM and likeminded global partners stand together in countering these ongoing malign activities.
