G7 Statement on Bab al-Mandab and Navigational Rights and Freedoms

Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union condemn continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America, and the High Representative of the European Union, consider that the situation in Yemen represents an unacceptable threat to regional stability and security, to global energy security as well as to navigational rights and freedoms, and maritime security in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.

We condemn in the strongest terms the unacceptable continued strikes carried out by the Houthis in Yemen and against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including those affecting civilians and civilian infrastructure, which deepen humanitarian suffering. We express our full solidarity with the legitimate Government of Yemen and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

We call on the Houthis to immediately cease all military actions, all threats and attacks against civilian shipping, and to return to the political process in good faith. We call on Iran to end its arming of and support for the Houthis in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions 1747, 2140 and 2216. Their reprehensible actions constitute a dangerous pattern of escalation that risks further exacerbating the conflict, undermining international trade and creating global economic instability.

We reiterate in particular the vital need to ensure permanent maritime safety and security, as well as navigational rights and freedoms worldwide, in order to prevent lasting disruptions to global supply chains, especially with regards to flows of energy, fertilizer and food, which would be highly detrimental to economies and vulnerable populations in the region and beyond.

Looking forward, we will continue to support the legitimate Government of Yemen and reaffirm our strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Yemen. We reiterate our support for United Nations Special Envoy Hans Grundberg in his efforts towards a negotiated, inclusive, Yemeni-led, and Yemeni-owned political settlement.