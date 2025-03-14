G7 united against conflict at Quebec Summit

The Foreign Secretary is in Charlevoix, Canada for the G7 Foreign Ministerial Meeting.

G7 standing together as the closest of partners to overcome challenges facing the world at G7 Foreign Ministerial Meeting in Canada

Driving forwards a just and lasting peace for Ukraine at top of the agenda as Foreign Secretary meets likeminded democracies

UK will champion continued engagement with our most economically important partners to deliver growth for the UK as part of the Plan for Change

Ahead of the meeting, the Foreign Secretary David Lammy yesterday said:

As we celebrate 50 years of the G7, we must continue the legacy of this group in shaping world history for the better, including by ensuring Ukraine is in the strongest possible position to secure a just and lasting peace. If we do not achieve lasting peace in Ukraine, the instability and insecurity that has hit the living standards of working people in Britain will only get worse and Putin’s appetite for conflict and chaos will only grow. Delivering this government’s Plan for Change depends on European security and global stability.”

The number one priority for this Government is the growth of the UK economy. The aggregate GDP of G7 member states make up over a quarter of the global economy – they are all crucial partners to British growth. David Lammy will use the Foreign Ministerial Meeting to continue to champion growth with some of our most important partners.

At the G7 the Foreign Secretary will attend eight sessions, focusing on Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and maritime security. The UK and France will co-lead the session on support for Ukraine, and the Foreign Secretary will look to galvanise the G7 around peace through strength for Ukraine. G7 members have collectively pledged more than $100 billion in financial and military aid to Ukraine.

