Climate Risk Actuary Sara Joslin co-authors new research examining the risks declining ocean health could pose to society, financial systems and pension outcomes.

An actuary from the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has contributed to new research by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA), about the state of the world’s oceans.

The research explores how declining ocean health could create wider risks for economies, financial systems and people’s retirements.

Climate Risk Actuary Sara Joslin is a co-author of “Ocean Maelstrom: navigating the climate storm”. It has been published by the IFoA, in partnership with The Ocean Race and the University of Exeter.

Society and economy

The report builds on the framework established in earlier papers from the Planetary Solvency series. It also introduces the concept of ‘Ocean Solvency’. This describes the ability of oceans to continue providing essential functions that support society and the economy. These include regulating the climate, supporting food production and enabling global trade.

It argues that risks to ocean health can affect food systems, supply chains, inflation, economic growth and financial markets. These impacts could ultimately affect pensions and people’s retirement outcomes.

Risk management

The research uses a scenario called ‘Ocean Maelstrom’ to explore how different risks could interact over the coming decade. These include:

ocean warming

changes to major ocean currents

declining coral reefs

pressure on fisheries

rising sea levels

geopolitical tensions

The authors explain that Ocean Maelstrom is a plausible risk scenario designed to test resilience under adverse conditions.

Credit: Paul Einerhand, Unsplash

Opportunities for action

The report highlights how ocean-related risks could affect investments, pension liabilities and employers’ ability to make contributions.

Alongside identifying risks, the authors highlight opportunities for action. These include better assessment of environmental risks, stronger protection and restoration of ocean ecosystems, and greater collaboration between governments, regulators and financial organisations.

The authors also explain the role actuaries can play in helping organisations to understand and manage these interconnected risks.

Climate Risk Actuary Sara Joslin said: