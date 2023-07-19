Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
GAD analysis contributes to government’s new pension measures
GAD has helped to estimate the impact of new pension measures on members as the Chancellor announced a wide range of pension reforms earlier this month.
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has supported a government exercise to estimate the impact of new pension measures on member outcomes.
The Chancellor announced a wide range of pension reforms designed to improve member outcomes and support the UK economy in his Mansion House speech on 10 July.
GAD’s analysis
A report published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) following the announcement combines analysis by DWP and modelling by GAD.
GAD undertook the modelling to assess the impact of increased investment in productive assets on investment returns. Our analysis focused on private equity asset classes.
Using stochastic modelling techniques, GAD illustrated a range of projected defined contribution (DC) pension fund values under different investment scenarios.
Credit: Unsplash
Results
Our analysis assessed the impact of a 5% allocation in a DC fund towards private equity, in 2 example asset allocations.
The outputs of modelling for both allocations found that the final pension pots were larger than the status quo, reflecting the slightly higher returns Private Equity are expected to bring.
GAD actuary Keith Gourlay was part of the project team. He said: “GAD provided actuarial expertise and insight to inform the government of possible options, assumptions and outcomes related to DC pension investment approaches.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gad-analysis-contributes-to-governments-new-pension-measures
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
10 year anniversary of the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act 201318/07/2023 14:10:00
The Act worked on by Government Legal Department lawyers gained Royal Assent on 17 July 2013.
British Steel Pension Scheme14/07/2023 14:10:00
GAD has carried out a quality assurance exercise into methodology on a report on the British Steel Pension Scheme.
Data projects23/06/2023 12:25:00
Data – its uses and benefits are central to our work as actuaries. In the Special Feature we look at upcoming data projects and our long-term strategy.
Special feature: Data projects and long-term strategy22/06/2023 14:10:00
This eNews special feature reflects on GAD's recent contribution to the Police and Fire Data conference, as well as our broader focus on data.
GAD achieves QAS reaccreditation16/06/2023 12:25:00
GAD has successfully been reaccredited with the industry standard for actuarial work. The Quality Assurance Scheme demonstrates we uphold high-quality standards.
Jersey's social security funds13/06/2023 09:10:00
GAD reviewed 2 social security funds for the Government of Jersey. We assessed possible levels of future expenditure and rates required to finance these funds.
Staff Transfers / HMRC bulk transfer exercise12/06/2023 11:10:00
GAD provides support to public sector bodies where a compulsory transfer of employment results in a change of pension scheme for staff.
The lawyers behind the coronation15/05/2023 15:10:00
Government lawyers worked on the legal preparations for the coronation for His Majesty King Charles III.