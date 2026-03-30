Government Actuary's Department
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GAD contributes to cross government climate conference
GAD climate risk specialists shared insights on climate, health and sustainable growth at the annual CSCEN Conference.
Climate risk specialists from the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) have shared insights and expertise on the links between climate, health and sustainable growth at a major conference.
The annual Civil Service Climate and Environment Network (CSCEN) Conference took place on 25 March 2026.
The conference brought together civil servants and partners from across government and beyond to explore practical approaches to address climate and environmental challenges.
Engaging with our cross-government community
As one of the sponsors, GAD hosted an exhibition stand throughout the conference. This provided the opportunity to discuss our work on climate risk, nature loss and other long-term public policy challenges with delegates from across the Civil Service.
CSCEN Conference attendees. Credit: GAD
We showcased a range of work supporting public sector responses to climate risk. This included climate scenario analysis and other support aligned to the:
- recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
- analysis of climate hazard data
- assessment of climate risks facing pension schemes and insurance arrangements
Climate and health systems mapping workshop
Charlotte Marcinko (Climate Risk Consultant), Natasha Hill (Actuary) and Will Stobbs (Actuary) facilitated a workshop titled ‘The Climate-Health Connection: A live systems mapping lab for cross government action’. This supports our ongoing systems mapping project.
Conference delegates at GAD's systems mapping workshop. Credit: GAD
The interactive session explored how climate risks can affect health outcomes through complex and interconnected pathways, and how government and the wider public sector can respond. The workshop encouraged participants to collaborate and consider cross-sector impacts.
Participants commented on how thought‑provoking the workshop was, with the discussion helping to advance cross-government understanding of the interconnected nature of climate and health risks.
Wildfire repercussions mind map. Credit: GAD
Climate finance and growth session
In addition to our exhibition stand and workshop activity, GAD actuary Sara Joslin chaired a conference session titled ‘Connecting climate finance for growth’.
The session examined how the UK is supporting the mobilisation of public and private capital to support transformative climate action and sustainable growth, bringing together perspectives from across government and the wider public sector.
Supporting better decisions in the public interest
Our participation in, and sponsorship of, the CSCEN Conference reflects our ongoing commitment supporting government to better prepare for our changing future.
By contributing to discussions on climate, health and finance, GAD continues to help public sector organisations navigate complex, long-term challenges and make informed decisions in the public interest.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gad-contributes-to-cross-government-climate-conference
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