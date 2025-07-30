GAD engages with stakeholders through summer engagement programme

We are connecting with our clients and stakeholders across the UK through a summer engagement programme.

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) is undertaking a successful summer engagement programme, connecting with our clients and stakeholders across the UK through Civil Service Live events, our first Public Service Pensions Conference and the launch of a new roadshow series.

GAD participated in Civil Service Live (CSL) events in Glasgow, Belfast and Liverpool, raising the department’s profile across the Civil Service.

Getting ready to meet people at CSL Glasgow. Credit: Crown copyright.

At each location, GAD shared information about its wide-ranging work, from supporting the UK’s loan to Ukraine to managing public service pensions that affect 15 million members.

CSL is the annual learning and development conference for attendees to learn, engage and empower. It provides opportunities for people to learn skills, network with colleagues and explore the government’s key missions and initiatives.

GAD staff at CSL Liverpool. Credit: Crown copyright

Client roadshows

The department also launched its client roadshow series with the first event held in Edinburgh in June, attracting attendees from across the UK and Scottish Government. The roadshow was designed to introduce GAD’s new 2030 Strategy to potential clients and strengthen existing partnerships.

Further roadshow events are planned for September, with additional events scheduled in key government departments throughout the autumn.

Demonstrate expertise

Fiona Dunsire, the Government Actuary, said: “These networking events reflect our commitment to being bold and trusted partners on risk and finance across the public sector. By engaging directly with colleagues and clients, we can better understand their evolving needs and demonstrate how GAD’s expertise can support government in addressing some of the most complex financial challenges we face.

“Our 2030 Strategy sets out our vision to enhance decision-making for lasting benefits to society, and these face-to-face interactions are essential to making that vision a reality.”

The summer programme forms part of GAD’s broader engagement strategy to strengthen relationships across government and expand the department’s impact in supporting public sector decision-making.