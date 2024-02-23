Government Actuary's Department
GAD expands pensions administration consultancy team
GAD has expanded its pensions administration consultancy team which provides support to pension scheme clients on strategic administration related projects.
In response to increased client demand, the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has expanded its pensions administration consultancy team. This team provides support to pension scheme clients on strategic administration related projects.
The team now has 8 specialists in place. They all have significant pensions administration experience at a management, technical or operational level.
Integrated approach
The team works in close collaboration with GAD’s 180 actuaries and analysts and ensures a holistic and integrated approach to pensions.
Some of the areas the team are helping clients and administrators with include:
- procurement and transition of administration providers
- benefit modeller development
- quality assuring any changes, for example changes necessary to implement legal judgements
- data quality and strategy
- implementation of pensions dashboards
Evolving needs
Neil Crombie, Actuary and Administration Consulting Lead, said:
“We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the team. They all bring great experience from across the pensions administration market.”
He added:
“We know that both clients and their administrators are facing unprecedented challenges, having to deliver major complex projects alongside day-to-day services.
“We’re keen to help clients navigate these complexities. By bringing together our actuarial expertise with hands-on pensions administration experience we can support clients to successfully understand and implement change.”
