GAD expands pensions administration consultancy team

GAD has expanded its pensions administration consultancy team which provides support to pension scheme clients on strategic administration related projects.

In response to increased client demand, the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has expanded its pensions administration consultancy team. This team provides support to pension scheme clients on strategic administration related projects.

The team now has 8 specialists in place. They all have significant pensions administration experience at a management, technical or operational level.

Integrated approach

The team works in close collaboration with GAD’s 180 actuaries and analysts and ensures a holistic and integrated approach to pensions.

Some of the areas the team are helping clients and administrators with include:

procurement and transition of administration providers

benefit modeller development

quality assuring any changes, for example changes necessary to implement legal judgements

data quality and strategy

implementation of pensions dashboards

Credit: Shutterstock

Evolving needs

Neil Crombie, Actuary and Administration Consulting Lead, said:

“We are delighted to welcome our new colleagues to the team. They all bring great experience from across the pensions administration market.”

He added: