Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
GAD helps introduce new accounting standard
GAD has held a webinar for public sector specialists on the complex accounting standard IFRS 17. We were involved in the development of the IFRS 17 application guidance.
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has shared expertise in the new complex accounting standard IFRS17 (the International Financial Reporting Standards).
GAD held a webinar for around 130 specialists from the public sector. It provided an introduction to the actuarial aspects of IFRS 17 within the public sector.
New accounting principles
GAD was involved in the development of the new IFRS 17 application guidance. It is for accounts within scope of the government financial reporting manual (FReM) from 1 April 2025. We helped with the development of the guidance, as part of HM Treasury’s working party, by working through the requirements.
We had previously engaged with some government departments and arm’s-length bodies to help consider scope and potential data requirements for the new style of calculations.
GAD’s services included helping value difficult to quantify risks. This included potential future liabilities which may include a contractual transfer of risk.
Credit: Chris Montgomery, Unsplash
Actuarial advice
IFRS 17 is a global accounting standard developed by the International Accounting Standards Board. It establishes principles for the accounting and financial reporting of insurance contracts.
Organisations, including those from the public sector, which will be affected by this new standard, are advised to consider seeking actuarial advice.
The scope of IFRS 17 is much wider than just insurance companies, with any material transfer of risk from one party to another potentially included.
Significant engagement
GAD actuary Nick Clitheroe, who led on the webinar, specialises in IFRS 17. He said: “Among its key features, IFRS 17 introduces a single comprehensive framework for accounting for all types of insurance contracts.
“GAD’s webinar highlighted to participants how affected organisations should re-examine how their insurance contracts are reported.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gad-helps-introduce-new-accounting-standard
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Networking opportunity for GAD's clients10/10/2023 13:10:00
Clients and stakeholders have discussed the benefits of GAD’s analysis and actuarial insights on their projects at a key networking event.
Special Feature: An interview with Martin Clarke CB15/09/2023 12:10:00
Martin Clarke, the retiring Government Actuary, reflects on the potential, drive and skills of the Government Actuary's Department and his 9-year tenure as the head of GAD.
New Valuation Directions for public service pensions12/09/2023 14:20:00
The Government Actuary has completed a consultation on public service pensions Directions which set out how 2020 valuations should be carried out.
GAD's collaborations on show at GIRO05/09/2023 10:25:00
GAD experts will be at the 50th annual conference for general insurance actuaries. GIRO topics will include disaster risk finance, AI and trends in motor claims.
Updated actuarial factors31/08/2023 13:20:00
GAD has updated actuarial factors for key public service pension schemes. Actuarial factors are used to calculate the benefits of scheme members under different scenarios.
Rising Star Awards 2023 - nominees07/08/2023 13:10:00
GAD has been nominated in 2 categories in an industry competition.
Start Ready – extending the reach01/08/2023 14:20:00
Blog posted by: Andy Jinks – Chief Actuary, 31 July 2023 – Categories: Climate change, Insurance, Investment, Risk management.
IFRS 17 - GAD helps develop new guidance20/07/2023 12:25:00
GAD helped develop new IFRS 17 application guidance. It aims to make the reporting of risk transfer contracts more comparable between different entities.