GAD in Scotland

GAD builds its client offer in Scotland by enhancing the level of expertise and the breadth of experience, so the team continues from strength-to-strength.

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has continued to strengthen its client offer by increasing the level of expertise in based in Scotland.

Our work with clients helps government improve stewardship of public finances through our expertise as actuaries and consultants.

Scotland presence

GAD has had a presence in Scotland for over a decade, but this has grown considerably in recent years. This enhanced level of expertise and breadth of experience means the GAD Edinburgh team continues to go from strength-to-strength.

GAD staff in London and Edinburgh work closely together to support clients based across the UK including Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Our enhanced presence in Scotland makes it easier to work onsite and have in-person meetings with our clients in Scotland.

Networking and engagement

As part of our collaborative approach in working with other departments, actuaries from GAD launched a networking and engagement programme from the Edinburgh office. At the first event we talked about the impact we make across government by:

enabling effective policy

enabling better informed decisions

saving public money

The inaugural networking and engagement event.

Attendees of the inaugural event held at Queen Elizabeth House in Edinburgh included key decision makers from the:

Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Office for Statistics Regulation HM Treasury Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Building Digital UK Department for International Trade HMRC Cabinet Office Office of the Advocate General for Scotland

Here to help

We work across insurance, investments, financial risk management, pensions, climate change, quality assurance and bespoke advice. We can help organisations with initial stages of project scoping and planning, policy design and implementation.

If you are based in Scotland and want to find out how GAD can help you, please get in touch: scottish-enquiries@gad.gov.uk