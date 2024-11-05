GAD is a host board for next UK Boardroom Apprentice programme

GAD is to take part as a host board in the Boardroom Apprentice programme. Successful applicants will get a year-long learning and development placement.

Applications for the UK Boardroom Apprentice programme are now open. The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) is joining the UK Boardroom Apprentice programme as a host board, providing aspiring applicants with a safe seat at the table.

GAD Board Chair Les Philpott yesterday said:

“GAD has signed up to this to provide some additional and alternative viewpoints and insights into our Board and access capabilities that support emerging risk areas such as AI and digital. This will also provide the opportunity for supporting the development of the individual.”

UK Boardroom Apprentice is a unique 12-month board learning, development and placement programme which enables those who would like to serve on a public or third sector board to learn and gain the experience that they need to take that step.

Programme renewed

Since its inception in 2017, the programme has seen 438 individuals across the UK embark on their Boardroom Apprentice journey.

Boardroom Apprentice founder Eileen Mullan yesterday said:

“It was created to deliver diversity, create change, and realise aspirations. “Our vision is simple - to bridge the gap between aspiration and reality. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to join a host board for a year to learn how they can bring fresh perspectives and diverse thinking to boardrooms across the UK.”

It is open to people aged 18 or over from all backgrounds and all abilities. The programme seeks to enable a wider diversity of individuals to play their part within boardrooms. It allows people without board experience to enhance their knowledge and understanding through in-depth learning and support.

Boardroom Apprentice prides itself on the support system in place for those taking part in the programme.

One year training programme

Upon being assigned a host board, Boardroom Apprentices are paired with a Board Buddy who helps with their progression throughout the 12-month experience. Apprentices are also provided with a suite of learning days.

Ms Mullan added:

“I decided to create a programme that brings together 3 key elements - knowledge, experience and support. “Over a 12-month window, Boardroom Apprentices will get practical board experience, learning days and support to fully equip them to serve on a board in the public or third sector in the future. “Being a Boardroom Apprentice is a gift with the expectation that you give it back. It’s about preparing you for public service, which is about you playing your part.”

In encouraging people to apply, Fiona Dunsire, Government Actuary yesterday gsaid:

“If you are interested in contributing to the strategic direction and governance of the important work GAD does, we’d love to hear from you. We are especially interested in people who bring different skills and experience to our Board.”

For more information on the UK Boardroom Apprentice go to boardroomapprentice.com/uk and to find out more about how to apply, go to boardroomapprentice.com/how-to-apply.