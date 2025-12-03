Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
GAD maintains industry quality standard
GAD has maintained its accreditation under the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries’ Quality Assurance Scheme, demonstrating its commitment to excellence.
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has successfully maintained its accreditation under the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries’ (IFoA) Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) for the year ahead. The IFoA is the UK’s chartered professional body for actuaries, dedicated to upholding standards and supporting actuarial practice, both in the UK and internationally.
The QAS is recognised across the industry as a benchmark for robust policies, procedures and quality controls – demonstrating an organisation’s commitment to high-quality actuarial work and a supportive working environment.
Supporting professional standards
The QAS framework is built around 3 core themes: professionalism, development and training, and organisational culture.
As part of our ongoing commitment to the scheme, GAD submits an annual return to the IFoA. The return provides evidence of how we continue to improve, monitor, review and update our policies and procedures relating to the 3 themes.
This year’s submission highlighted recent progress under GAD’s 2030 Strategy, including refreshed leadership structures and a new central ‘Excellence’ function.
Commitment to continuous improvement
The IFoA praised GAD’s submission, noting it “clearly demonstrated how GAD continues to meet the QAS outcomes” and that “effective quality assurance is evident.” The IFoA also commended GAD’s high standard across all three themes, with particular recognition of how our 2030 Strategy reinforces our focus on continuous improvement.
Paul Nixon, GAD’s Excellence Lead, recently said:
“This accreditation is valued industry recognition of GAD’s commitment to a high-quality working environment and professional standards. We are pleased that the IFoA continues to recognise GAD’s efforts and ongoing good practice.”
GAD’s QAS accreditation underlines our ongoing commitment to quality, professionalism and improvement – benefiting both our clients and the wider public sector.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gad-maintains-industry-quality-standard
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
GAD to support £15m fund tackling implicit liabilities28/11/2025 12:15:00
GAD to support departments in managing implicit liabilities through Treasury's new £15m fund, providing strategic advice & modelling on uncertain crisis costs.
Currency hedging analysis for the UK Space Agency26/11/2025 09:10:00
GAD supported UKSA with analysis of currency exchange data to help UKSA protect public funds by managing its euro payments to the European Space Agency.
GAD’s model quality assurance supports key circular economy policy11/11/2025 11:10:00
GAD’s expertise has helped the government develop and implement its circular economy policy on packaging waste.
Government strengthens pension protections for outsourced workers05/11/2025 14:05:00
GAD’s analysis supports a consultation which has been issued by the government, on the Local Government Pension Scheme (England and Wales).
GAD sets up new cross-government climate resilience network15/10/2025 15:10:00
GAD launches Cross-Government Climate Ready Estates Network, uniting departments to tackle climate risks and build resilient public infrastructure.
Gathering and analysing market survey results using AI02/10/2025 15:25:00
GAD uses AI and interactive dashboards to analyse MHCLG's high-rise building survey, delivering actionable insights through cross-specialist collaboration.
GAD publishes its review of LGPS Scotland's financial position17/09/2025 10:25:00
Report examines the financial health of the Local Government Pension Scheme (Scotland), after a review of the actuarial valuations across its constituent funds.
New scope of IFRS 1713/08/2025 09:10:00
Changes to the scope of IFRS 17 mean public sector bodies should check what the revision means for their financial reporting.