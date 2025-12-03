GAD maintains industry quality standard

GAD has maintained its accreditation under the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries’ Quality Assurance Scheme, demonstrating its commitment to excellence.

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has successfully maintained its accreditation under the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries’ (IFoA) Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) for the year ahead. The IFoA is the UK’s chartered professional body for actuaries, dedicated to upholding standards and supporting actuarial practice, both in the UK and internationally.

The QAS is recognised across the industry as a benchmark for robust policies, procedures and quality controls – demonstrating an organisation’s commitment to high-quality actuarial work and a supportive working environment.

Supporting professional standards

The QAS framework is built around 3 core themes: professionalism, development and training, and organisational culture.

As part of our ongoing commitment to the scheme, GAD submits an annual return to the IFoA. The return provides evidence of how we continue to improve, monitor, review and update our policies and procedures relating to the 3 themes.

This year’s submission highlighted recent progress under GAD’s 2030 Strategy, including refreshed leadership structures and a new central ‘Excellence’ function.

Commitment to continuous improvement

The IFoA praised GAD’s submission, noting it “clearly demonstrated how GAD continues to meet the QAS outcomes” and that “effective quality assurance is evident.” The IFoA also commended GAD’s high standard across all three themes, with particular recognition of how our 2030 Strategy reinforces our focus on continuous improvement.

Paul Nixon, GAD’s Excellence Lead, recently said:

“This accreditation is valued industry recognition of GAD’s commitment to a high-quality working environment and professional standards. We are pleased that the IFoA continues to recognise GAD’s efforts and ongoing good practice.”

GAD’s QAS accreditation underlines our ongoing commitment to quality, professionalism and improvement – benefiting both our clients and the wider public sector.