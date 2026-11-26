GAD has published the first 2024 public service pension scheme valuation reports on its new online valuation hub.

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has developed an online valuation hub creating a central repository where the 2024 public service pension scheme valuation reports can be accessed in HTML format. The new format creates a clearer and more intuitive viewing experience across our reports.

To date, GAD has published actuarial valuation reports for the Armed Forces Pension Scheme, the NHS Pension Scheme, the Teachers’ Pension Scheme (England and Wales) and the Civil Service Pension Scheme (Great Britain). These reports set out the employer contribution rates to be payable from April 2027 and the results of the Cost Control Mechanism.

These are the first reports in the 2024 valuation cycle. Further reports will be published as the valuation programme progresses.

Supporting decisions on pension scheme costs

GAD carries out public service pension scheme valuations every 4 years. These assess schemes’ long-term costs and inform decisions affecting:

employers

scheme managers

government departments

millions of scheme members

The valuation programme brings together actuarial modelling, data analysis and collaboration with scheme managers, government departments and other stakeholders.

The valuations cover 20 public service pension schemes and approximately 15 million members. These pension schemes span the 8 major public service workforces including the Civil Service, NHS, teachers, armed forces, police, fire, the judiciary and local government.

Transparency and actuarial evidence

The valuation reports set out the results of the cost control mechanism for all the schemes, and for the unfunded pension schemes inform the contribution rates to be payable from April 2027. The reports also set out the assumptions adopted and describe the membership data used in the analysis.

GAD carries out this work in line with updated valuation Directions issued by HM Treasury and the Department of Finance Northern Ireland in 2026, continuing GAD’s long-standing role in delivering actuarial analysis and advice for public service pension schemes.

Further reports will be published as the 2024 valuation programme progresses, providing transparent, robust actuarial evidence to support the effective management of public service pension schemes.

For more information and to access the published reports, visit www.gov.uk/gad.