Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
GAD secures place on LGPS procurement framework
GAD is reappointed to LGPS framework for specialist consultancy services following competitive tender, offering independent actuarial expertise.
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has been reappointed to the National Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) Frameworks for specialist consultancy services.
The reappointment followed an extensive, competitive tender exercise which underlined GAD’s excellent credentials.
Accessing expertise
This appointment provides participating organisations with a straightforward way to access GAD’s independent actuarial expertise for support on specialist projects. Framework users include LGPS Administering Authorities but can also extend to any public sector body seeking pensions-related services.
The framework is wide-ranging, enabling GAD to provide targeted advice on strengthening funding, governance and administration, while evidencing value for money and robust risk management.
GAD’s trusted actuarial work is now complemented by our dedicated Pensions Administration Consultancy (PAC) team of pensions professionals with hands-on experience across the administration lifecycle. Our integrated approach ensures seamless collaboration across the department to deliver joined-up services under the framework.
What stakeholders can procure under the framework
Under the framework, GAD has been appointed to Lot 5 and can support stakeholders with a range of LGPS activities. Further details can be found here, with services including:
- data quality and improvement support: common and conditional data checks, reconciliation and cleansing plans, migration assurance, and practical controls to maintain data integrity
- bulk exercises: end-to-end support and/or undertaking bulk calculations of member entitlements, with tested methods, sampling strategies and independent checking to minimise error and rework
- advice on Additional Voluntary Contribution arrangements
- advice on LGPS pooling
- regulatory and best practice compliance reviews: proportionate reviews against government guidance and The Pensions Regulator requirements, with clear remedial actions and assurance evidence
- comprehensive project and change management of programmes within funds, including development of metrics and performance indicators.
Why use GAD for specialist LGPS work?
As the government’s actuarial adviser, GAD brings a unique combination of:
- independence from commercial interests
- deep understanding of public sector constraints and objectives
- transparent, cost-effective pricing on a not-for-profit basis
- rigorous quality assurance processes developed for government work
- cross-government insight from advising multiple public sector schemes.
Our advice leverages knowledge and expertise developed through our various roles across the scheme, with robust conflict management procedures ensuring our independence is maintained.
How GAD will work through the framework
- Independent public sector adviser: GAD operates on a not-for-profit basis, with transparent rates and a mandate to safeguard the public interest
- Evidence-led and proportionate: we combine actuarial techniques with clear narrative, emphasising decisions that are explainable, auditable and aligned to each fund’s risk appetite
- Quality at the core: our work is built around structured peer review and documented testing, as set out in our recent explainer on the role of quality assurance in pensions calculations
- Delivery through change: drawing on lessons from recent administration transitions across the public sector, we focus on early risk identification, clean data handover and practical controls that endure.
Further information on our work
Further information on our work is available on GOV.UK and the GAD actuaries in government blog.
If you’re considering work that might be covered by this framework, we’d be delighted to have an initial discussion about how we can support your project.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gad-secures-place-on-lgps-procurement-framework
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
GAD features in new study on climate-related reporting05/12/2025 15:25:00
GAD’s work in climate-related reporting has been highlighted in a new report from the National Audit Office.
GAD maintains industry quality standard03/12/2025 11:10:00
GAD has maintained its accreditation under the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries’ Quality Assurance Scheme, demonstrating its commitment to excellence.
GAD to support £15m fund tackling implicit liabilities28/11/2025 12:15:00
GAD to support departments in managing implicit liabilities through Treasury's new £15m fund, providing strategic advice & modelling on uncertain crisis costs.
Currency hedging analysis for the UK Space Agency26/11/2025 09:10:00
GAD supported UKSA with analysis of currency exchange data to help UKSA protect public funds by managing its euro payments to the European Space Agency.
GAD’s model quality assurance supports key circular economy policy11/11/2025 11:10:00
GAD’s expertise has helped the government develop and implement its circular economy policy on packaging waste.
Government strengthens pension protections for outsourced workers05/11/2025 14:05:00
GAD’s analysis supports a consultation which has been issued by the government, on the Local Government Pension Scheme (England and Wales).
GAD sets up new cross-government climate resilience network15/10/2025 15:10:00
GAD launches Cross-Government Climate Ready Estates Network, uniting departments to tackle climate risks and build resilient public infrastructure.
Gathering and analysing market survey results using AI02/10/2025 15:25:00
GAD uses AI and interactive dashboards to analyse MHCLG's high-rise building survey, delivering actionable insights through cross-specialist collaboration.