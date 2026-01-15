GAD secures place on LGPS procurement framework

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has been reappointed to the National Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) Frameworks for specialist consultancy services.

The reappointment followed an extensive, competitive tender exercise which underlined GAD’s excellent credentials.

Accessing expertise

This appointment provides participating organisations with a straightforward way to access GAD’s independent actuarial expertise for support on specialist projects. Framework users include LGPS Administering Authorities but can also extend to any public sector body seeking pensions-related services.

The framework is wide-ranging, enabling GAD to provide targeted advice on strengthening funding, governance and administration, while evidencing value for money and robust risk management.

GAD’s trusted actuarial work is now complemented by our dedicated Pensions Administration Consultancy (PAC) team of pensions professionals with hands-on experience across the administration lifecycle. Our integrated approach ensures seamless collaboration across the department to deliver joined-up services under the framework.

What stakeholders can procure under the framework

Under the framework, GAD has been appointed to Lot 5 and can support stakeholders with a range of LGPS activities. Further details can be found here, with services including:

data quality and improvement support: common and conditional data checks, reconciliation and cleansing plans, migration assurance, and practical controls to maintain data integrity

bulk exercises: end-to-end support and/or undertaking bulk calculations of member entitlements, with tested methods, sampling strategies and independent checking to minimise error and rework

advice on Additional Voluntary Contribution arrangements

advice on LGPS pooling

regulatory and best practice compliance reviews: proportionate reviews against government guidance and The Pensions Regulator requirements, with clear remedial actions and assurance evidence

comprehensive project and change management of programmes within funds, including development of metrics and performance indicators.

Why use GAD for specialist LGPS work?

As the government’s actuarial adviser, GAD brings a unique combination of:

independence from commercial interests

deep understanding of public sector constraints and objectives

transparent, cost-effective pricing on a not-for-profit basis

rigorous quality assurance processes developed for government work

cross-government insight from advising multiple public sector schemes.

Our advice leverages knowledge and expertise developed through our various roles across the scheme, with robust conflict management procedures ensuring our independence is maintained.

How GAD will work through the framework

Independent public sector adviser: GAD operates on a not-for-profit basis, with transparent rates and a mandate to safeguard the public interest

Evidence-led and proportionate: we combine actuarial techniques with clear narrative, emphasising decisions that are explainable, auditable and aligned to each fund’s risk appetite

Quality at the core: our work is built around structured peer review and documented testing, as set out in our recent explainer on the role of quality assurance in pensions calculations

Delivery through change: drawing on lessons from recent administration transitions across the public sector, we focus on early risk identification, clean data handover and practical controls that endure.

Further information on our work

Further information on our work is available on GOV.UK and the GAD actuaries in government blog.

If you’re considering work that might be covered by this framework, we’d be delighted to have an initial discussion about how we can support your project.