Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
GAD sets up new cross-government climate resilience network
GAD launches Cross-Government Climate Ready Estates Network, uniting departments to tackle climate risks and build resilient public infrastructure.
Government departments are joining forces to understand and tackle climate-related risks in public estates through the Cross-Government Climate Ready Estates Network (CCREN). This is an initiative which has been convened by the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD).
GAD is bringing together experts from across Whitehall to share best practice and develop innovative solutions for climate adaptation and resilience. Among the network’s members are:
- Cabinet Office
- Ministry of Justice
- Department for Education
- Government Property Agency
- NHS Property Services
- Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs
Strategic priorities
CCREN aims to bridge the gap between policy and delivery for climate adaptation and resilience, by facilitating regular meetings, thematic deep-dives, and sharing practical methodologies. It aims to foster understanding of the challenges faced by public sector organisations in adapting to and mitigating climate-related risks and opportunities.
The network’s focus includes climate risk assessment, adaptation strategies, and building capability to ensure public estates remain robust in the face of future challenges.
GAD’s leadership
Through GAD’s co-ordination of the network, departments are able to work together to begin to address complex infrastructure risks, which includes the risk of overheating and flooding as well as potential disruptions to critical systems, that can affect the economy, security, and public wellbeing.
CCREN’s collaborative approach helps to support climate-ready estates and improve outcomes for people and places across the UK.
GAD Climate Risk Consultant Dr. Charlotte Marcinko, who is one of the group’s co-chairs, said: “Departments and organisations often grapple with similar challenges in understanding and tackling climate risks.
“By bringing together expertise from across government, we’re not just sharing knowledge - we’re building the analytical strength needed to make our public estates truly resilient.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gad-sets-up-new-cross-government-climate-resilience-network
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Gathering and analysing market survey results using AI02/10/2025 15:25:00
GAD uses AI and interactive dashboards to analyse MHCLG's high-rise building survey, delivering actionable insights through cross-specialist collaboration.
GAD publishes its review of LGPS Scotland's financial position17/09/2025 10:25:00
Report examines the financial health of the Local Government Pension Scheme (Scotland), after a review of the actuarial valuations across its constituent funds.
New scope of IFRS 1713/08/2025 09:10:00
Changes to the scope of IFRS 17 mean public sector bodies should check what the revision means for their financial reporting.
GAD engages with stakeholders through summer engagement programme30/07/2025 12:15:00
We are connecting with our clients and stakeholders across the UK through a summer engagement programme.
Navigating McCloud Remedy - unauthorised payment charges28/07/2025 12:25:00
GAD’s insight and technical expertise supported government’s work in carrying out the McCloud remedy process for affected pensioners.
GAD and the State Pension age review25/07/2025 17:25:00
The Government Actuary is to analyse the latest life expectancy projections data and assess the impact of various aspects of the rules around pensionable age.
GAD’s first Public Service Pensions conference24/06/2025 09:10:00
Pensions professionals from across the public sector networked, and contributed to discussions, at GAD’s first pensions conference.
Making pensions work for Britain - Pensions Investment Review19/06/2025 11:15:00
We worked closely with HM Treasury as it undertook the Pensions Investment Review, focussed on improving returns for Defined Contribution savers.