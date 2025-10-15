GAD sets up new cross-government climate resilience network

GAD launches Cross-Government Climate Ready Estates Network, uniting departments to tackle climate risks and build resilient public infrastructure.

Government departments are joining forces to understand and tackle climate-related risks in public estates through the Cross-Government Climate Ready Estates Network (CCREN). This is an initiative which has been convened by the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD).

GAD is bringing together experts from across Whitehall to share best practice and develop innovative solutions for climate adaptation and resilience. Among the network’s members are:

Cabinet Office

Ministry of Justice

Department for Education

Government Property Agency

NHS Property Services

Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs

Strategic priorities

CCREN aims to bridge the gap between policy and delivery for climate adaptation and resilience, by facilitating regular meetings, thematic deep-dives, and sharing practical methodologies. It aims to foster understanding of the challenges faced by public sector organisations in adapting to and mitigating climate-related risks and opportunities.

The network’s focus includes climate risk assessment, adaptation strategies, and building capability to ensure public estates remain robust in the face of future challenges.

GAD’s leadership

Through GAD’s co-ordination of the network, departments are able to work together to begin to address complex infrastructure risks, which includes the risk of overheating and flooding as well as potential disruptions to critical systems, that can affect the economy, security, and public wellbeing.

CCREN’s collaborative approach helps to support climate-ready estates and improve outcomes for people and places across the UK.

GAD Climate Risk Consultant Dr. Charlotte Marcinko, who is one of the group’s co-chairs, said: “Departments and organisations often grapple with similar challenges in understanding and tackling climate risks.

“By bringing together expertise from across government, we’re not just sharing knowledge - we’re building the analytical strength needed to make our public estates truly resilient.”