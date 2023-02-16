GAD supports major climate conference

GAD is a supporter of the first ever Civil Service Climate and Environment Conference hosted by the Civil Service Environment Network.

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) is proud to support the Civil Service Climate and Environment Conference as a partner of the Civil Service Environment Network (CSEN).

This ambitious event will bring together civil servants from across the UK for a day of high-profile talks, panel discussions and networking in central London.

Inspiring space

It will be a forum for people to explore the diversity of inspiring work in this space. There will be opportunities to find out more about specific topics and to connect with like-minded individuals across government.

The conference will take place in central London and online on Tuesday 21 February and has been organised by CSEN. This network brings together 6,000 civil servants from more than 120 UK government departments and agencies.

GAD and climate risk

GAD will play a key role on the day, including hosting an informative session about our work supporting government to make financial sense of climate risk.

The GAD team will also host a stall and look forward to networking with other civil servants. We will also discuss how actuaries, as financial risk professionals, can help them manage climate uncertainty.

GAD expertise

The chair of GAD’s Climate Group Sara Joslin said: “We are delighted to be the key supporter of this major conference for the Civil Service.

“This is the second time we have partnered with CSEN. In 2020 we held a 2-day online event which looked at the government’s climate challenge and asked how risk management can help.

“In the upcoming conference, we’ll talk about our climate risk analysis expertise, as well as how we are supporting the public sector to identify climate-related financial risks and opportunities.

“We are proud to play such a key role in bringing like-minded civil servants together and facilitating the sharing of climate-related knowledge and expertise.”