Friday 11 Oct 2024 @ 11:25
Government Actuary's Department
Printable version

GAD supports the setting up of National Energy System Operator

We worked closely with the government on the purchase from National Grid of the Electricity System Operator to form the publicly owned National Energy System Operator (NESO).

The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) worked with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). DESNZ decided to set up NESO to drive progress towards net zero while maintaining energy security and minimising costs for consumers.

Clean power

The change means Britain’s energy system will be planned by a new publicly owned organisation as part of an overall plan to help deliver clean power by 2030.

It will help connect new generation projects with the electricity grid, working alongside Great British Energy to deploy renewable energy. NESO launched on 1 October 2024.

GAD’s expertise

We worked to time-critical deadlines and provided substantial support around the specialist issue of pensions.

Support and advice

Our support for DESNZ involved collaborating with numerous parties inside and outside government, working closely with DESNZ’s legal advisers. We were pleased to receive feedback from DESNZ on our “excellent service, support and advice”.

Claire King (Head of Implementation at DESNZ for this project) worked with the GAD team and said: “GAD approached this transaction with the utmost professionalism. The team dealt with the many stakeholders as our subject matter experts in pension transfers and managing investment risk. Their experience and enthusiasm helped us to drive the project forward and reach a solution that took account of all parties’ needs.”

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/government-actuarys-department

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gad-supports-the-setting-up-of-national-energy-system-operator

Share this article

Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department

Personal Injury Discount Rates in Scotland & Northern Ireland

27/09/2024 12:25:00

Personal injury discount rates (PIDR) in Scotland and Northern Ireland have been updated. PIDR determines damages awards to people with long-term injuries.

Un-forecasted record turnout for forecasting webinar

16/09/2024 15:20:00

GAD has shared insights around the use of data science to model drought in sub-Saharan Africa at a cross-government modelling and forecasting network event.

Projects Showcase

12/09/2024 14:10:00

Case studies illustrate the varied work the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) completes, and these recent examples continue to showcase the range of projects we undertake for clients.

Support to the UK’s regulators

12/09/2024 09:15:00

GAD supports UK regulators by helping them understand the pension costs of the companies they regulate. We provide data, analysis and evidenced based expertise.

GAD actuary on Bank's new panel

10/09/2024 14:10:00

A GAD actuary has been appointed to a new financial panel. The cost benefit analysis panel was set up by the Bank of England and Prudential Regulation Authority.

Model quality assurance

06/09/2024 13:20:00

GAD's quality assurance reviews of financial models helps with verifying model calculations and validating data and assumptions.

Credit risk group

23/08/2024 15:10:00

GAD has set up a cross-government Credit Risk group for people in government and the public sector who manage loans and financial guarantees.

Close collaboration – how GAD works with NHS Resolution

23/08/2024 14:10:00

GAD works closely with NHS Resolution which handles negligence claims on behalf of indemnity scheme members; NHS organisations and independent sector providers.

Factors review

23/08/2024 11:10:00

GAD will shortly be updating Factor Guidance Notes for public service pensions schemes. It follows completion of a major actuarial factors review project.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s time-to-hire has been reduced from 70 days to a streamlined 42 days