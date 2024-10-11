Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
GAD supports the setting up of National Energy System Operator
We worked closely with the government on the purchase from National Grid of the Electricity System Operator to form the publicly owned National Energy System Operator (NESO).
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) worked with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ). DESNZ decided to set up NESO to drive progress towards net zero while maintaining energy security and minimising costs for consumers.
Clean power
The change means Britain’s energy system will be planned by a new publicly owned organisation as part of an overall plan to help deliver clean power by 2030.
It will help connect new generation projects with the electricity grid, working alongside Great British Energy to deploy renewable energy. NESO launched on 1 October 2024.
GAD’s expertise
We worked to time-critical deadlines and provided substantial support around the specialist issue of pensions.
Support and advice
Our support for DESNZ involved collaborating with numerous parties inside and outside government, working closely with DESNZ’s legal advisers. We were pleased to receive feedback from DESNZ on our “excellent service, support and advice”.
Claire King (Head of Implementation at DESNZ for this project) worked with the GAD team and said: “GAD approached this transaction with the utmost professionalism. The team dealt with the many stakeholders as our subject matter experts in pension transfers and managing investment risk. Their experience and enthusiasm helped us to drive the project forward and reach a solution that took account of all parties’ needs.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gad-supports-the-setting-up-of-national-energy-system-operator
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Personal Injury Discount Rates in Scotland & Northern Ireland27/09/2024 12:25:00
Personal injury discount rates (PIDR) in Scotland and Northern Ireland have been updated. PIDR determines damages awards to people with long-term injuries.
Un-forecasted record turnout for forecasting webinar16/09/2024 15:20:00
GAD has shared insights around the use of data science to model drought in sub-Saharan Africa at a cross-government modelling and forecasting network event.
Projects Showcase12/09/2024 14:10:00
Case studies illustrate the varied work the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) completes, and these recent examples continue to showcase the range of projects we undertake for clients.
Support to the UK’s regulators12/09/2024 09:15:00
GAD supports UK regulators by helping them understand the pension costs of the companies they regulate. We provide data, analysis and evidenced based expertise.
GAD actuary on Bank's new panel10/09/2024 14:10:00
A GAD actuary has been appointed to a new financial panel. The cost benefit analysis panel was set up by the Bank of England and Prudential Regulation Authority.
Model quality assurance06/09/2024 13:20:00
GAD's quality assurance reviews of financial models helps with verifying model calculations and validating data and assumptions.
Credit risk group23/08/2024 15:10:00
GAD has set up a cross-government Credit Risk group for people in government and the public sector who manage loans and financial guarantees.
Close collaboration – how GAD works with NHS Resolution23/08/2024 14:10:00
GAD works closely with NHS Resolution which handles negligence claims on behalf of indemnity scheme members; NHS organisations and independent sector providers.