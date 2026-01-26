GAD volunteer co-partners with industry body on report

GAD actuary co-authors IFoA report supporting HM Treasury's review of Green Book guidance on appraising transformational projects and programmes.

A recent Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) report titled ‘Green Book reform’ has been co-authored by actuary Sara Joslin.

Sara is an actuary at the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD). She also volunteers her time as a member of the IFoA Sustainability Board and is co-chair of the Board’s Task and Finish Group who produced the report.

Ongoing review

The Group wrote the IFoA paper to support HM Treasury’s ongoing review of the Green Book discount rate.

The report sets out findings and recommendations from an actuarial review of the discount rate underpinning the Green Book’s assessment of transformational change.