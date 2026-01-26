Government Actuary's Department
GAD volunteer co-partners with industry body on report
GAD actuary co-authors IFoA report supporting HM Treasury's review of Green Book guidance on appraising transformational projects and programmes.
A recent Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) report titled ‘Green Book reform’ has been co-authored by actuary Sara Joslin.
Sara is an actuary at the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD). She also volunteers her time as a member of the IFoA Sustainability Board and is co-chair of the Board’s Task and Finish Group who produced the report.
Ongoing review
The Group wrote the IFoA paper to support HM Treasury’s ongoing review of the Green Book discount rate.
The report sets out findings and recommendations from an actuarial review of the discount rate underpinning the Green Book’s assessment of transformational change.
Transformational projects
Report co-author and GAD actuary Sara Joslin said, “This collaborative review has examined how we may be able to better assess the long-term value of transformational projects that will shape our future.
“The group was set up with the view that actuaries have a lot to contribute in shaping public policy and investment, due to our ability to tackle risk and uncertainty. The findings of this report bear that out. I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this report alongside an enthusiastic group of IFoA volunteers”.
