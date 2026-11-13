GAD’s Annual Report and Accounts 2025 to 2026 show a record year for the department and our progress in achieving the 2030 strategy.

The Government Actuary’s Department’s (GAD) Annual Report and Accounts for 2025 to 2026 set out the breadth and impact of the department’s work, performance and achievements over the financial year.

The 2025-26 year was the first under GAD’s 2030 strategy, which has 2 goals: making more impact on policy and unlocking value in our core work. We delivered more work than ever before, resulting in £29 million in revenue across an increasingly broad set of client challenges.

Government Actuary Fiona Dunsire yesterday said:

“In 2025-26, we demonstrated that we can adapt quickly and deliver strongly. At the start of the year, we aligned the leadership and organisational structure to the 2030 strategy. “Our teams responded with pace and clarity of purpose and we ended the year ahead of the plans set at the start of the year, delivering more work across more areas than ever before.”

Headline results

GAD worked with more than 180 organisations during the year. Client satisfaction remained high, with an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. In the client survey, 97% of clients also agreed that GAD is unlocking value in its core work.

The department continues to invest in its people and capabilities. Staff recorded more than 16,000 learning hours, equivalent to more than 10 days per employee. Twenty-five members of staff also participated in loans and secondments across government departments and wider public sector organisations.

Achievements

During 2025 to 2026, GAD:

helped prepare disclosures for unfunded public service pension schemes covering accounting liabilities of more than £1 trillion

advised NHS Resolution on a provision of around £60 billion

provided quality assurance for more than 25 models across government

made significant progress on the 2024 valuations of the 20 public service pension schemes

expanded our climate risk offering, including supporting government departments with climate scenario analysis

expanded our use of modern analytical tools, automation and artificial intelligence to improve efficiency

brought together more than 100 professionals from all 8 public service workforces at GAD’s first Public Service Pensions Conference.

The report also highlights the development of tools to support GAD’s structured approach to using large language models in complex analytical work. These provide a framework for using AI transparently and with appropriate governance and quality assurance.

GAD also continued to grow its presence in Edinburgh, with an ambition for 25% of staff to be based there by 2030.

Looking ahead

The Annual Report and Accounts set out how GAD is building on the first year of its 2030 strategy. Its focus remains on increasing its impact on government policy while delivering greater value from its core work.

Fiona Dunsire added:

“GAD’s value lies in the combination of deep technical expertise, practical judgement, and a commitment to public service… “I am proud that colleagues across GAD, together with our clients and stakeholders, are enhancing decision-making to deliver lasting benefits to society.”

Climate and sustainability

Alongside the Annual Report and Accounts, GAD has published its first standalone Climate and Sustainability Report. It sets out our approach to managing climate-related risks and opportunities and building resilience across our operations and advice.

The report also highlights how GAD’s actuarial expertise supports government and the wider public sector to understand climate risks and make informed, resilient decisions.