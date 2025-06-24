Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
GAD’s first Public Service Pensions conference
Pensions professionals from across the public sector networked, and contributed to discussions, at GAD’s first pensions conference.
More than 100 professionals from across the sector attended the Government Actuary’s Department’s (GAD) first public service pensions conference on Thursday 19 June 2025. The event brought together representatives from the pension schemes for all 8 public service workforces, across all 4 nations.
Reflect and Connect
The theme of the conference was ‘Reflect and Connect’. Opening the event, Fiona Dunsire, the Government Actuary, highlighted a key objective for the day was providing an opportunity for those working in public service schemes to meet others doing similar work, encourage knowledge sharing and greater collaboration.
The conference included a keynote address from Siobhan Amutharasan (HM Treasury) and Jan Claisse (GAD) and inspiring plenaries on pensions dashboards and pension board governance.
Delegates also attended discussions on a wide range of topics including the McCloud remedy, AI opportunities and the gender pensions gap. The Office for Budget Responsibility, The Pensions Ombudsman and The Pensions Regulator also provided engaging and thought-provoking sessions.
Energising and interesting
Greg Ceely from the Office for National Statistics presented a session on Healthy Life Expectancy and the State Pension age review. Commenting on the event, he said: “It’s been very energising and interesting to find out how various pension elements fit together. It has been refreshing to know that people are thinking about pensions in a multifaceted way.”
Claire Neale, the Head of Police Pensions from the National Police Chiefs Council noted: “It’s been a fabulous networking opportunity, and a real pleasure to connect with new people.”
Clair Alcock, Head of Pensions at the Local Government Association remarked: “It was brilliantly put together and all the topics were really relevant.”
Phil Bassingham-Searle, the Head of Armed Forces remuneration at the Ministry of Defence also noted: “It has been thought provoking and has brought together a group of people who don’t normally come together, who’ve got shared interests.”
It was an inspiring and energising day that captured the spirit of collaboration and shared purpose at the heart of public service pensions. #ReflectAndConnect
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gads-first-public-service-pensions-conference
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Making pensions work for Britain - Pensions Investment Review19/06/2025 11:15:00
We worked closely with HM Treasury as it undertook the Pensions Investment Review, focussed on improving returns for Defined Contribution savers.
GAD's advice supports pensions announcements13/06/2025 15:05:00
GAD advice and analysis supports a raft of new pension measures introduced by the Department for Work and Pensions.
Modelling superfunds09/06/2025 14:10:00
We used actuarial modelling to help the Department for Work and Pensions assess the effectiveness of possible options to regulate superfunds.
‘Access and fairness’ – LGPS pension scheme consultation04/06/2025 15:05:00
GAD’s analysis supports a consultation which has been issued by the government, on the Local Government Pension Scheme.
Securing the future: Research funding through endowments30/05/2025 10:10:00
GAD helps set up a new funding method for a pilot scheme created to encourage research ventures. Programme partners come from the public and private sectors.
Climate change scenarios presentation kicks off AiG month08/05/2025 12:25:00
Risk and climate experts from GAD have helped launch the Analysis in Government Month.
Clients award GAD high ratings in feedback28/04/2025 12:25:00
Clients award GAD 4.8 stars out of 5 for being highly valued. The findings are from our latest client feedback exercise which surveyed our clients about GAD.
GAD shares its review into the funding position of the LGPS NI16/04/2025 12:10:00
The outcome of the 2022 valuation of the Local Government Pension Scheme in Northern Ireland is examined in this latest report from GAD.