Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
GAD’s interest rate advice for the Ukraine loan
GAD advised HM Treasury on the interest rate to be charged on the UK’s £2.26 billion loan to Ukraine.
We analysed and advised HM Treasury on the options around setting an interest rate on UK’s loan to Ukraine.
The Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Ukraine’s Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko signed the UK-Ukraine Bilateral agreement at the beginning of March, witnessed by the Prime Minister and President Zelenskyy at a ceremony in Downing Street.
GAD assessed financial considerations for setting an interest rate on the loan of £2.26 billion to Ukraine. It will be paid back using the extraordinary profits generated on sanctioned Russian sovereign assets held in the EU.
This is the UK’s contribution to the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) Loans to Ukraine scheme, through which G7 countries will collectively provide $50 billion to support Ukraine.
Repaying the loan
The loan is novel in that its repayments will be drawn from a future income stream derived from the profits on immobilised Russian sovereign assets. This means that careful consideration of the potential income stream of these assets had to be considered in our calculations.
Our analysis and supporting assumptions formed the basis of our advice to HM Treasury around the level and structure of the interest rate on the loan.
Credit: iStock Photo
UK commitment
Deputy Government Actuary Matt Gurden said: “The work we undertook to advise on the interest rate played a key part in ensuring the suitability of the UK government’s loan contribution to Ukraine.”
The funding will be delivered in 3 equal annual payments of £752m. The announcement of the loan agreement is on top of the £3 billion a year commitment by the UK to provide military aid for Ukraine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gads-repayments-analysis-of-the-ukraine-loan
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Future climate scenarios11/02/2025 12:25:00
GAD has provided recommendations to help public sector organisations in Scotland use more consistent climate scenarios when planning climate adaptation.
Investment Conference10/02/2025 12:25:00
GAD’s inaugural Investment Conference attracted a packed house of professionals across investment, pensions and government.
Actuaries highlight the increasing risk of Planetary Insolvency22/01/2025 14:15:00
A new report explores a framework for global climate risk management and includes contributions from an actuary at the Government Actuary's Department.
Up-rating Report 2025 - report on the National Insurance Fund16/01/2025 12:25:00
GAD’s annual report on the National Insurance Fund projects contribution income and benefit expenditure up to the end of the 2029 to 2030 financial year.
Climate-related disclosures14/01/2025 11:10:00
We have published our inaugural set of climate-related financial disclosures.
We review pension costs for Northern Ireland Utility Regulator23/12/2024 09:10:00
GAD advised the Utility Regulator of Northern Ireland about pension costs of the electricity company over a 6-year period
Personal Injury Discount Rate - England and Wales03/12/2024 12:25:00
The personal injury discount rate (PIDR) in England and Wales has been updated.
GAD shows new way to evaluate pre-arranged disaster financing29/11/2024 13:20:00
GAD has proposed a new approach to provide a simple comparison of the financial attractiveness of pre-arranged financing instruments.