Gaelic language plan 2022 to 2027

Third iteration of our Gaelic language plan – produced under the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005. It outlines the steps we are taking to support Gaelic and Gaelic speakers within our internal operations.

Summary

The Scottish Government recognises that Gaelic is an integral part of Scotland's heritage, national identity and current cultural, economic and social life.

The Scottish Government has taken action and has put in place the necessary structures and initiatives to ensure that Gaelic has a sustainable future in a modern, growing and progressive Scotland. However, we are aware that the position of Gaelic remains fragile and continue to identify further support for the language and those who use it.

For Gaelic to have a sustainable future, there needs to be a concerted effort on the part of government, the public sector, the private sector, community bodies and individual speakers to:

promote the acquisition of speaking, reading and writing skills in Gaelic

enable the use of Gaelic in a range of social, formal and work settings

expand the respect for, and visibility, audibility and recognition of Gaelic

develop the quality, consistency and richness of Gaelic.

The development of Gaelic Language Plans by public bodies is a key component of the Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005. Gaelic Language Plans help to formalise and communicate to an organisation's staff what its policy is in relation to Gaelic matters, and makes clear to users and learners of Gaelic what services they can expect to access through the Gaelic language.

This document is the Scottish Government's third iteration of its Gaelic Language Plan, prepared within the framework of the 2005 Act. It sets out how we will use Gaelic in carrying out our business, how we will enable the use of Gaelic when people interact with the government, and how we will promote the development of Gaelic. The Scottish Government's role is an important one in supporting Bòrd na Gàidhlig and other organisations in achieving the aims of the National Gaelic Language Plan 2018-23. The Faster Rate of Progress initiative was set up to help in this regard and more detail can be found in the High Level Aims (Section 4.) In addition, the National Gaelic Language Plan is also supported through the projects and actions outlined in Section 3.

Like Bòrd na Gàidhlig, working with other organisations is key to our delivery of support for the Gaelic language and we wish to encourage all organisations to do what they can in this area. Small changes to how we all work can make a difference.

