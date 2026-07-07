An official statistics publication.

Five more local authority secondary schools in Scotland offered subjects in Gaelic in 2025-26 compared to the previous year.

The Gaelic Medium Education (GME) in Secondary Schools 2025-26 statistics, published today, includes national-level statistics on subjects offered through the medium of Gaelic by local authority GME secondary schools. It also includes how many pupils are taught each of these subjects, broken down by pupil stage.

In 2025-26, 37 local authority secondary schools in Scotland offered at least one subject in the medium of Gaelic. This is five more than the 32 local authority secondary schools in 2024-25.

32 subjects were offered in the medium of Gaelic in 2025-26 compared to 33 in 2024-25.

The most common subjects offered were:

Gàidhlig - Gaelic Fluent Speakers; 35 schools

Gàidhlig - Gaelic Learners; 30 schools

Eachdraidh - History; 11 schools

Nuadh-eòlas - Modern Studies; 11 schools

Cruinn-eòlas - Geography; 10 schools

Eòlas Creideimh - Religious Studies; 10 schools

Pupil uptake of the GME subjects offered varied from zero pupils for Physics (Fiosaigs) to 3,320 pupils for Gaelic Learners (Gàidhlig).

The most common subjects taken by pupils were:

Gàidhlig - Gaelic Learners; 3,320 pupils

Gàidhlig - Gaelic Fluent Speakers; 1,754 pupils

Eachdraidh - History; 830 pupils

Eòlas Creideimh - Religious Studies; 812 pupils

Nuadh-eòlas - Modern Studies; 809 pupils

Across the majority of GME subjects offered, the number of pupils taking them generally decreased by pupil stage from the highest in S1 to the lowest in S6.

Background

The Gaelic Medium Education in Secondary Schools, 2025-26 publication, as well as associated tables and the 2025-26 questionnaire, can be found on the school education statistics website.

The data collection captures school-level information on subjects offered through the medium of Gaelic by each local authority GME secondary school within the academic year. It also captures how many pupils are currently being taught each of these subjects through the medium of Gaelic, broken down by pupil stage. Only local authority secondary schools which offer GME are surveyed.

This is the first time GME in secondary schools’ statistics are being published. The main purpose of this bulletin is to present the latest statistics for 2024-25 and 2025-26.

The GME in secondary schools data collection is collected annually and is next planned to be collected for the 2026-27 school year in March 2027.

Official Statistics are produced in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics.

Foghlam tro Mheadhan na Gàidhlig ann an Àrd-sgoiltean 2025-26

Foillseachadh oifigeil le staitistigean.

Ann an 2025-26, chaidh cuspairean tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig a thabhann le còig àrd-sgoiltean Albannach (fo stiùireadh an ùghdarrais ionadail) a bharrachd, an taca ris a’ bhliadhna roimhe.

Tha na staitistigean air Foghlam tro Mheadhan na Gàidhlig (FtMG) ann an Àrd-sgoiltean ann an 2025-26 gam foillseachadh an-diugh, ’s iad a’ gabhail a-steach staitistigean aig ìre nàiseanta air cuspairean a thèid a thabhann tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig le àrd-sgoiltean FtMG a tha fo stiùireadh an ùghdarrais ionadail. Tha an aithisg cuideachd a’ toirt a-steach àireamh nan sgoilearan dhan tèid gach cuspair a theagasg, le geàrr-chunntas air gach bliadhna-sgoile.

Ann an 2025-26, chaidh co-dhiù aon chuspair a thabhann tro mheadhan a Gàidhlig le 37 àrd-sgoil Albannach fo stiùireadh an ùghdarrais ionadail. Seo còig a bharrachd air àireamh nan àrd-sgoiltean fo stiùireadh an ùghdarrais ionadail ann an 2024-25 (32 àrd-sgoil).

Chaidh 32 cuspair a thabhann tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig ann an 2025-26 an taca ri 33 cuspair ann an 2024-25.

’S iad na cuspairean a leanas a chaidh a thabhann a bu trice:

Gàidhlig (do dh’fhileantaich); 35 sgoil

Gàidhlig (do luchd-ionnsachaidh); 30 sgoil

Eachdraidh; 11 sgoil

Nuadh-eòlas; 11 sgoil

Cruinn-eòlas; 10 sgoiltean

Eòlas Creideimh; 10 sgoiltean

Bho na cuspairean FtMG a bha gan tabhann, ’s ann eadar 0 sgoilear airson Fiosaigs, agus 3,320 sgoilear airson Gàidhlig do luchd-ionnsachaidh, a bha àireamhan nan sgoilearan a rinn na cuspairean sin.

’S iad na cuspairean a leanas a rinn sgoilearan a bu trice:

Gàidhlig (do luchd-ionnsachaidh); 3,320 sgoilear

Gàidhlig (do dh’fhileantaich); 1,754 sgoilear

Eachdraidh; 830 sgoilear

Eòlas Creideimh; 812 sgoilear

Nuadh-eòlas; 809 sgoilear

Thar na mòr-chuid de chuspairean FtMG a bha gan tabhann, chaidh àireamh nan sgoilearan a bha gan dèanamh sìos san fharsaingeachd thar gach bliadhna-sgoile, bhon ìre a b’ àirde ann an ÀS1 chun na h-ìre a b’ ìsle ann an ÀS6.

Cùl-fhiosrachadh

Tha an aithisg mu Fhoghlam tro Mheadhan na Gàidhlig ann an Àrd-sgoiltean, 2025-26 – a bharrachd air clàran co-cheangailte rithe agus ceisteachan 2025-26 – ri fhaotainn air làrach-lìn nan staitistigean air foghlam-sgoile.

Mar phàirt de phròiseas-cruinneachaidh an dàta, thèid fiosrachadh bhon bhliadhna acadaimigich a chlàradh aig ìre gach sgoile, air cuspairean a thèid a thabhann tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig le gach àrd-sgoil FtMG a tha fo stiùireadh an ùghdarrais ionadail. Tha am pròiseas cuideachd a’ clàradh àireamh nan sgoilearan dhan tèid gach cuspair a theagasg tro mheadhan na Gàidhlig an-dràsta, le geàrr-chunntas air gach bliadhna-sgoile. Cha tèid sgrùdadh a dhèanamh ach a-mhàin air àrd-sgoiltean an ùghdarrais ionadail a thabhainneas FtMG.

Seo a’ chiad turas a tha staitistigean air FtMG ann an àrd-sgoiltean gam foillseachadh. ’S e prìomh-amas na h-aithisg seo gun tèid na staitistigean as ùire airson 2024-25 agus 2025-26 a thoirt am follais.

Thèid an dàta mu FtMG ann an àrd-sgoiltean a chruinneachadh gach bliadhna, agus thathar an dùil an dàta a chruinneachadh a-rithist anns a’ Mhàrt 2027 airson na bliadhna-sgoile 2026-27.

Thèid Staitistigean Oifigeil a chruthachadh a rèir Còd-obrach nan Staitistigean.