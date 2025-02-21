Gaelic teaching hub announced

£200,000 funding for sports bus and accommodation.

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig is to be a Gaelic hub in the new Centre for Teaching Excellence, Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth has announced during a visit to the college.

The Cabinet Secretary met with staff at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, the National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, during a visit to discuss the aims of the new Centre in providing opportunities for Gaelic teachers across the country.

Ahead of Gaelic week which gets underway on Monday, Ms Gilruth met senior leadership, teachers and students, before attending the Sabhal Mòr Ostaig Annual Lecture.

More than £100,000 of funding has been confirmed today to provide upgrades to accommodation at the college. Separate funding for Comann na Gàidhlig will also help provide a new minibus to support participation in Gaelic sports.

Ms Gilruth also visited Broadford Primary to hear first hand from staff and pupils about the English and Gaelic education it provides, as well as plans for a new school and community hub at the site.

The Education Secretary said:

“Sabhal Mór Ostaig is internationally respected as the only Centre of Higher and Further Education in the world which provides its learning programmes entirely through the medium of Gaelic. “It has been a privilege to meet staff and students at the college to learn about the work here, including the Gaelic hub being developed for the Centre for Teaching Excellence “I was also hugely encouraged to hear about the great work being undertaken at Broadford Primary and to hear about their exciting plans for the new school. “The Scottish Government is a strong supporter of Scotland’s indigenous languages and encourages bodies and communities to work together to support and promote Gaelic language and culture.”

Shona Cormack, Head of Teacher Education at Sabhal Mòr Ostaig, said:

“We are delighted to be working with our colleagues at the University of Glasgow to establish the Centre and to have Gaelic Education recognised as a core area in the new Centre’s work. We look forward to working with Gaelic teachers to identify priority areas for development and to provide access to professional learning based on the latest research that will positively impact teaching and learning in Gaelic classrooms across the country.”

Background

Sabhal Mòr Ostaig will work collaboratively on the Centre for Teaching Excellence with hosts, the University of Glasgow. The Cabinet Secretary’s visit to Sabhal Mòr Ostaig and Broadford Primary took place on Thursday 20 February.

The Sabhal Mór Ostaig annual lecture this year was delivered by Alan Esslemont, Director General of Irish language channel TG4.

The funding announced today comprises:

£109,657 for in capital funding for the Sabhal Mòr Ostaig estate, mainly in the student accommodation

£91,711 for Comann na Gàidhlig to provide a minibus for Gaelic sports, as well as outdoor equipment.

