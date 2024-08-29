Gaining essential digital skills for life: insights from our Head of Customer Service

As part of our commitment to continued lifelong learning, NCFE recently offered all colleagues the opportunity to complete our Essential Digital Skills qualification following the completion of an initial assessment task which determined colleagues’ skill level.

One colleague who was thrilled at the opportunity to complete this qualification was our Head of Customer Service, Brian Queen. Here, Brian tells us about his motivation to complete the qualification, the impact it has had on his role and daily life, and the reasons that we need to support society to embrace digital learning opportunities to make sure people aren’t left behind.

1. Why did you want to do the Essential Digital Skills qualification?

NCFE were promoting our Essential Digital Skills qualification (EDSQ) to all colleagues and as such, and I thought it would be a great opportunity in my role as Head of Customer Service to get some valuable insight on the learner journey, as well as brush up on some of my own skills in this field.

Digital skills permeate every aspect of our lives – from the day-to-day elements of my role (such as using a computer to send emails, manage our customers in a database and use Teams for video calls) to those in my personal life, whether it be online banking or listening to music via Apple Music. As such, I thought it was a brilliant idea to refresh my own knowledge!

2. What were some of the areas you struggled with?

The course is a good Entry Level qualification for reaffirming and building understanding of and competency in the essential digital skills needed for life and work.

I wouldn’t say there were any areas in particular that I struggled with – it was a useful way to brush up on my skills (most of which I already had!) However, the section around being safe online and the importance of enabling security measures such as two-factor authentication on your accounts was a great reminder, for example.

3. How easy was it to complete the digital assessment?

Very easy, the platform is very straightforward and easy to use. A video talks you through the process of the assessment so that you know what to expect beforehand, and you're also able to change the text size and colour if you have any accessibility requirements.

Then it's just a matter of working your way through and answering the questions by clicking on your answers.

4. What impact has the Essential Digital Skills qualification had on your work and personal life?

For me, the most valuable impact has been to see the learning journey from ‘the other side’ and gain some additional insight on what it’s like to be a learner of an NCFE qualification.

However, the refresher on the ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ of essential digital basics were of real value to me. Even if you feel fairly confident in your own digital skills in the way that I do, I think there is real value in refreshing your knowledge and understanding every year or two – especially with the speed that changes are being made in the digital space. It can be hard to keep up with!

5. In what ways is there still a stigma around a lack of digital skills?

In today’s society and within workplaces, it’s now almost an expectation that people will possess digital skills, which can create a real fear of putting your hand up to say you don’t quite know enough to consider yourself ‘tech-savvy’.

It’s an area where we need to support society to embrace learning opportunities to make sure people aren’t left behind.

To learn more about what we’re doing to ensure no one is left offline in today’s world, visit our No One Left Offline hub, where you can take our initial assessment and determine your own essential digital skill level.