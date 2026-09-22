Gallows Corner flyover fully reopens to traffic following major refurbishment work

Gallows Corner flyover has fully reopened to all traffic.

The renewal of the ageing flyover has been essential to ensuring the safety and reliability of the road network in Havering and across east London

Major strengthening and refurbishment work ensures the flyover can continue serving Londoners for years to come

Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed that the Gallows Corner flyover and roundabout have fully reopened to traffic, following the completion of major strengthening and refurbishing work as well as water infrastructure work by Essex and Suffolk Water (ESW). All remaining traffic management and diversion routes have been removed.

The renewal of the ageing Gallows Corner flyover has helped secure the long-term future of a key transport link in Havering and east London. Originally built in the 1970s as a temporary structure, all elements of the flyover except the foundations have been completely renewed and replaced to ensure it can continue supporting London's road network for decades to come.

The new structure will enable the removal of speed and weight restrictions, improving journey reliability for people travelling through the area and helping to support local bus services. The project has also delivered new pedestrian and cycle crossings around the roundabout, making journeys safer and more accessible, alongside resurfacing and improved road markings to enhance conditions for people driving.

TfL has worked closely with ESW, who completed work to divert and replace a water main and distribution mains beneath the junction. Costain delivered the flyover strengthening and refurbishment works, as well as carriageway resurfacing and other improvements across the site.

Stuart Harvey, TfL's Chief Capital Officer, yesterday said: