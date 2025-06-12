Gallows Corner junction to close from 23 June until September as part of next phase

Built in the 1970s, the flyover requires major strengthening to ensure it can serve Londoners for generations to come

First phase of the project started on 16 March

Next phase will require the full junction to be closed to ensure work can be completed as quickly as possible

TfL is advising people travelling in the area to plan ahead for their journeys as roads in the area are expected to experience increased traffic

Transport for London (TfL) will begin the second phase of major strengthening and refurbishment work on Gallows Corner flyover on 23 June, which will allow the structure to continue providing reliable and safe transport for decades to come. The essential work will require both the flyover and the roundabout to be closed to all traffic, other than emergency vehicles, buses and black cabs.

Gallows Corner flyover was built in the 1970s as a temporary structure and is in urgent need of renewal. The speed and weight limits implemented in previous years have allowed the structure to continue operating safely but a major refurbishment project is now taking place to avoid future disruptions to the road network.

This strengthened structure will allow for the removal of speed and weight restrictions, improving journey times, and the reliability and safety of the road and bus network. Once completed, the refurbished flyover will also include new pedestrian and cycle crossings at the roundabout to make journeys safer for pedestrians and cyclists, while improved road markings and resurfacing will improve journeys for people driving.

Beginning at 2100 on 23 June, the second phase of this project will involve the renewal and replacement of the flyover, other than its foundations. While the works take place Gallows Corner junction will be closed to all vehicular traffic, with only emergency vehicles, black cabs and TfL buses able to use the junction. Additionally, walking and cycling routes via the junction will be maintained throughout the closure. The closures will be in place until September.

The work has been timed to coincide with the summer months, when traffic on the network is relatively lower than at other times of the year. The full closure enables the works to be completed as quickly as possible rather than a series of lengthy partial closures with ongoing disruption. TfL is also collaborating with Essex and Suffolk Water to make best use of the junction closure, enabling them to complete essential water mains replacement works alongside the A127 during the closure. This means local water supply will continue to be protected and further disruptions around Gallows Corner can be avoided.

Roads will be closed, with local access maintained, between Gallows Corner roundabout and the following areas:

A12 Eastern Avenue to Pettits Lane / Pettits Lane North

A12 Colchester Road to Gooshays Drive / Gubbins Lane

A127 Southend Arterial Road to Ardleigh Green Road / Squirrels Heath Road

A118 Main Road to Upper Brentwood Road

A118 Straight Road to Masefield Crescent

The details of access and closures on these extents is available on TfL's website. [1] With these restrictions in place, TfL has issued the following travel advice:

For local journeys, buses will provide a direct route via the junction

For longer journeys that are non-stopping in the Gallows Corner area, commuters are advised to use the M25 for the M11 or A13 to complete journeys

Full travel advice is available at www.tfl.gov.uk/gallows-corner. Road users are advised to plan ahead and leave more time for their journeys.

TfL has worked closely with its partners to minimise disruption as much as possible and will be closely monitoring roads and bus routes during work to ensure Londoners can continue to travel.

The project is being funded by the DfT's Major Road Network Programme and the Mayor of London.

Scott Haxton, TfL's Director of Capital Delivery, said: " "This complete renewal of the ageing Gallows Corner flyover is essential to ensuring the continued operational safety of road network in Havering for the years to come. We've worked to minimise disruptions in the area as much as possible and are advising people to plan ahead for any journeys in the area. We'd like to thank residents of Havering for their patience while this vital work takes place and look forward to them enjoying improved journey times once works are completed."

The Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Ray Morgon, said: "This marks a pivotal step forward for Havering. The long-overdue refurbishment of Gallows Corner will not only address urgent safety concerns but also lay the foundation for a more resilient and efficient transport network. We're committed to working with TfL to ensure this investment delivers lasting benefits for residents, businesses, and all who travel through our borough."

