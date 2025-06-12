Transport for London
|Printable version
Gallows Corner junction to close from 23 June until September as part of next phase
Built in the 1970s, the flyover requires major strengthening to ensure it can serve Londoners for generations to come
- First phase of the project started on 16 March
- Next phase will require the full junction to be closed to ensure work can be completed as quickly as possible
- TfL is advising people travelling in the area to plan ahead for their journeys as roads in the area are expected to experience increased traffic
Transport for London (TfL) will begin the second phase of major strengthening and refurbishment work on Gallows Corner flyover on 23 June, which will allow the structure to continue providing reliable and safe transport for decades to come. The essential work will require both the flyover and the roundabout to be closed to all traffic, other than emergency vehicles, buses and black cabs.
Gallows Corner flyover was built in the 1970s as a temporary structure and is in urgent need of renewal. The speed and weight limits implemented in previous years have allowed the structure to continue operating safely but a major refurbishment project is now taking place to avoid future disruptions to the road network.
This strengthened structure will allow for the removal of speed and weight restrictions, improving journey times, and the reliability and safety of the road and bus network. Once completed, the refurbished flyover will also include new pedestrian and cycle crossings at the roundabout to make journeys safer for pedestrians and cyclists, while improved road markings and resurfacing will improve journeys for people driving.
Beginning at 2100 on 23 June, the second phase of this project will involve the renewal and replacement of the flyover, other than its foundations. While the works take place Gallows Corner junction will be closed to all vehicular traffic, with only emergency vehicles, black cabs and TfL buses able to use the junction. Additionally, walking and cycling routes via the junction will be maintained throughout the closure. The closures will be in place until September.
The work has been timed to coincide with the summer months, when traffic on the network is relatively lower than at other times of the year. The full closure enables the works to be completed as quickly as possible rather than a series of lengthy partial closures with ongoing disruption. TfL is also collaborating with Essex and Suffolk Water to make best use of the junction closure, enabling them to complete essential water mains replacement works alongside the A127 during the closure. This means local water supply will continue to be protected and further disruptions around Gallows Corner can be avoided.
Roads will be closed, with local access maintained, between Gallows Corner roundabout and the following areas:
- A12 Eastern Avenue to Pettits Lane / Pettits Lane North
- A12 Colchester Road to Gooshays Drive / Gubbins Lane
- A127 Southend Arterial Road to Ardleigh Green Road / Squirrels Heath Road
- A118 Main Road to Upper Brentwood Road
- A118 Straight Road to Masefield Crescent
The details of access and closures on these extents is available on TfL's website. [1] With these restrictions in place, TfL has issued the following travel advice:
- For local journeys, buses will provide a direct route via the junction
- For longer journeys that are non-stopping in the Gallows Corner area, commuters are advised to use the M25 for the M11 or A13 to complete journeys
Full travel advice is available at www.tfl.gov.uk/gallows-corner. Road users are advised to plan ahead and leave more time for their journeys.
TfL has worked closely with its partners to minimise disruption as much as possible and will be closely monitoring roads and bus routes during work to ensure Londoners can continue to travel.
The project is being funded by the DfT's Major Road Network Programme and the Mayor of London.
Scott Haxton, TfL's Director of Capital Delivery, said: " "This complete renewal of the ageing Gallows Corner flyover is essential to ensuring the continued operational safety of road network in Havering for the years to come. We've worked to minimise disruptions in the area as much as possible and are advising people to plan ahead for any journeys in the area. We'd like to thank residents of Havering for their patience while this vital work takes place and look forward to them enjoying improved journey times once works are completed."
The Leader of Havering Council, Councillor Ray Morgon, said: "This marks a pivotal step forward for Havering. The long-overdue refurbishment of Gallows Corner will not only address urgent safety concerns but also lay the foundation for a more resilient and efficient transport network. We're committed to working with TfL to ensure this investment delivers lasting benefits for residents, businesses, and all who travel through our borough."
Notes to Editor
[1] https://tfl.gov.uk/status-updates/major-works-and-events/gallows-corner-flyover-works?cid=gallows-corner
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2025/june/gallows-corner-junction-to-close-from-23-june-until-september-as-part-of-next-phase
Latest News from
Transport for London
New pocket Tube map artwork by Agnes Denes calls on Londoners to see the world differently12/06/2025 15:20:00
New pocket Tube map cover design by esteemed conceptual artist Agnes Denes reimagines the globe in electrified form, mirroring how the London Underground map reconfigures the capital
International Poets join TfL staff to launch summer poems at Covent Garden station11/06/2025 14:20:00
Transport for London (TfL) will host a live poetry reading today (11 June) at Covent Garden station to launch a new set of Poems on the Underground for the summer. Anna Gilmore Heezen and a relative of the late Dr. Gboyega Odubanjo will headline and record their poetry at the station before doing a public reading of their works outside the station, alongside TfL staff. The poems will be played throughout the day at the station.
Work on second section of Cycleway 34 to begin later this month05/06/2025 09:15:00
TfL is working with London Borough of Hammersmith & Fulham on improvements that will make it easier and safer for people to walk, cycle and catch the bus
TfL relaunches popular Chatty Cabins initiative during Loneliness Awareness Week04/06/2025 11:25:00
Transport for London (TfL) is relaunching its Chatty Cabins initiative on the IFS Cloud Cable Car as part of Loneliness Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 9 – Friday 13 June.
TfL launches new walking maps during National Walking Month30/05/2025 16:10:00
New TfL maps show the walking times and distances between TfL stations to encourage Londoners to do more of their journey on foot
Road casualties at their lowest levels outside of the pandemic30/05/2025 11:15:00
More to be done to eliminate death and serious injury from London's roads
Changes proposed to the Congestion Charge to keep London moving28/05/2025 13:05:00
New Cleaner Vehicle Discount proposed in new public consultation incentivising the use of cleanest possible vehicles while managing traffic and congestion
Powerful new long-term TfL research shows 20mph speed limits save lives on London’s roads22/05/2025 10:10:00
TfL undertook analysis of more than 150 20mph schemes implemented between 1989 and 2013, to better understand the impact of the schemes over a longer time period