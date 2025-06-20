Game changer for the nation

£900 million investment in major sporting events and grassroots sport.

Major sporting events and grassroots sport across the UK to benefit from over £900 million in funding, as part of government’s Plan for Change

More than £500 million to support delivery of world class major sporting events hosted in the UK, including UEFA EURO 2028, Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes Grand Départs 2027

At least £400 million to be invested in new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities in communities across the country

Villages, towns and cities across the UK are set to benefit from a transformational investment of more than £900 million in sport, which will support a pipeline of major international events and deliver new grassroots facilities that can drive economic growth and inspire people of all ages to get active.

The funding commitment, which was outlined in the Spending Review last week, has now been set out by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

It will see more than £500 million committed to supporting the delivery of a host of world class sporting events being held in the UK over the coming years, including:

The men’s and women’s Tour de France Grand Départs in 2027

Men’s UEFA EURO 2028 - alongside Ireland

The European Athletics Championships 2026 in Birmingham

These events are expected to deliver significant economic benefits, with EURO 2028 alone projected to generate up to £2.4 billion in socio-economic value across the UK.

Work is also continuing with the Home Nation football associations (FA)s and devolved administrations to develop the bid for the UK to host the Women’s FIFA World Cup in 2035.

In tandem at least £400 million will be invested in new and upgraded grassroots sport facilities that promote health, wellbeing and community cohesion. Work to remove the barriers to physical activity for under-represented groups, such as women and girls, people with disabilities, and ethnic minority communities will continue.

Already, government funding has helped local clubs from Ayrshire to Anglesey, Strangford to Somerset, build new pitches and changing rooms, install floodlights, solar panels and goalposts; supporting a range of sports including football and rugby.

Together, this strategic investment in sport will help to deliver on the government’s mission to kickstart economic growth by creating jobs, driving regional prosperity and encouraging visitors to the UK. It is also designed to reduce barriers to opportunity, bring communities together through shared national moments and showcase the best of the UK to the world.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said:

Sport tells our national story in a way few other things can – uniting communities, inspiring millions, and showcasing our nation on the global stage. This major backing for world-class events will drive economic growth across the country, delivering on our Plan for Change. Coupled with strong investment into grassroots sport, we’re creating a complete pathway to allow the next generation of sporting heroes to train and take part in sport in communities across the UK.

This investment is central to the government’s commitment to delivering major sporting events with pride and impact and stands alongside ongoing work with partners in the sport sector and across the UK. The pipeline of major events already secured includes this Summer’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England, the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026, the ICC T20 Cricket women’s and men’s World Cups (in 2026 and 2030 respectively), the Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham, and many other elite continental and world championships.

Debbie Hewitt MBE, Chair of the UK and Ireland 2028 Board, said:

We welcome today’s announcement of significant investment in sport from the UK government, which marks a major boost to the successful delivery of UEFA EURO 2028. This commitment will not only help us stage a world-class tournament but also ensure that communities across the UK feel long-lasting benefits – from enhanced grassroots facilities to stronger local economies. UEFA EURO 2028 is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and with this investment, we are better placed than ever to deliver an event with pride, purpose and impact.

Nick Webborn, Chair of UK Sport, said:

We welcome the government’s ongoing commitment to hosting the Tour De France, Tour De France Femmes and Euro 2028. These events have huge potential to drive economic growth, bring people together and inspire the next generation in communities across the UK. We believe that live sport is a fundamental part of this country’s social fabric. We are really excited to be working with the government and support their commitment to secure the pipeline of big events beyond 2028 to ensure we can continue to reach, inspire and unite people in every corner of the country.

Chair of Sport England, Chris Boardman said:

The government’s continued investment into grassroots sport facilities is welcome news; the nation’s pitches, pools and leisure centres play a pivotal role in keeping people moving. With every £1 invested in community sport and physical activity generating £4.20 in value for our economy, supporting grassroots facilities isn’t just good for public health — it’s a smart investment in the nation’s social and economic wellbeing.

