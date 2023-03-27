Game on: Welsh companies leading the way at the Game Developers Conference

Some of Wales’ leading games development and software companies were in San Francisco last week at the gaming industry's largest annual gathering, thanks to Creative Wales and Welsh Government support.

The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is the largest annual gathering of professional video game developers in the world, and the pinnacle for showcasing industry excellence. In 2019, the event attracted more than 29,000 game industry professionals and is a must for industry professionals seeking to attract attention, support, promotion and credibility.

In Wales, the growing field of games engine technology is underpinning new content production development. Thanks to strong industry networks and collaborative spirit, Wales’ game businesses can draw upon a pipeline of talent trained at our world-class universities, from designers and 3D artists to programmers and sound engineers.

Across Wales, games developers are producing interactive masterpieces, with strong hubs in south east and north east Wales. From here, brands like Wales Interactive and Tiny Rebel Games make their way to screens across the world. In West Wales, Goldborough Studios is producing high quality character led games. The studio is currently working on Yami its first internally developed PC/console game.

With the UK games industry worth an estimated £7 billion in 2020, an increase of 29.9% from 2019, the Welsh Government is fully committed to helping Welsh companies to grow and to trade internationally, as well as supporting inward investment opportunities.

Since 2017, Wales has its own stand at the conference, which provides a fantastic opportunity to promote Wales’ gaming companies to a global audience. At the GDC in 2019, a total of £2.6 million worth of deals with Welsh companies were recorded.



Minister for Economy, Vaughan Gething attended GDC this week along with an 18-strong delegation of Wales’ leading gaming companies as part of a Welsh Government-led Trade Mission to the US West Coast.

Before heading to San Francisco, the Minister visited one of the companies that took part in the trade mission, Wales Interactive, at their headquarters in Tec Marina, Penarth.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

In Wales, we’re serious about games and gaming technology. We support a thriving community of innovative businesses, making the most of local talent to secure international success. This is a key sector within our creative industries which offers well paid sustainable jobs. That’s why we’re giving games developers the backing they need to turn inspiration into reality, growing their potential in a fast-changing sector. This includes equipping the sector with the talented and skilled people they need to help them grow and thrive. With representatives attending from across the globe, this event was a great opportunity for Welsh businesses to promote themselves and, alongside Creative Wales, to show potential investors what Wales has to offer.

Wales Interactive is the world’s second-biggest publisher of interactive movies. Richard Pring, Founder and Director of Wales Interactive said: