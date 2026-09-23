“Game-changing” transformation of internationally important South Kensington Tube station hits new milestone

TfL intends to award design and build contract to Costain, meaning scheme can now fully progress, bringing a significantly improved passenger experience through a station capacity upgrade and enabling step-free access to all platforms within the Grade-II listed station, as well as adding a new eastbound Circle and District line platform

Funded within TfL's Business Plan, and supported by contributions from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and the 1851 Commission, the scheme will make it easier for people to visit the wide range of museums, educational and specialist medical establishments around the South Kensington area

Delivered by TfL, Native Land and Places for London, the scheme will also restore the station's historic shopping arcade and adjoining Thurloe Street retail units, provide 50 homes, and see a carefully crafted four-storey building at the front of the station delivered which will incorporate food and beverage units on the ground floor and best-in-class, Grade A offices above

Transport for London (TfL) is set to start work to bring step-free access to the internationally important South Kensington Tube station, having confirmed it intends to award a design and build contract to deliver the transformative scheme to Costain.

The contract, let under TfL's recently awarded Infrastructure Improvement Framework, will see Costain deliver the detailed design work as well as construction work for the station improvements. These include delivering much-needed step-free access to the Circle, District and Piccadilly line platforms, as well as the ticket hall and the subway that links the station to nearby museums via a new accessible station entrance on Thurloe Street. A new dedicated eastbound platform for the Circle and District line will be brought into customer use, and the station's heritage features on the Circle and District line platforms restored.

South Kensington station is the gateway to London's internationally renowned cultural quarter, used by tens of millions of customers every year. As well as serving many museums, it also is widely used by those visiting nearby educational establishments like Imperial College London, and local specialist hospitals like the Royal Brompton and Royal Marsden.

Once fully delivered by 2031, which is also the 150th anniversary of the Natural History Museum, the station improvements will significantly increase station capacity - tackling overcrowding and greatly improving access for wheelchair users, customers with buggies and other passengers with mobility needs, who currently find navigating the station extremely difficult.

The station improvement work will be integrated and delivered by TfL and its intended supplier Costain, alongside a joint venture between Native Land and Places for London for the public transport-oriented development in the surrounding buildings, which will be done sympathetically to the local heritage and architecture. The scheme will be funded through TfL's Business Plan, alongside a £12m contribution from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, and a separate contribution from the 1851 Commission.

With the design and build contract now due to be awarded, the first work on site is planned to take place before the end of the year. The minor enabling works, in a currently unoccupied retail unit at 34 Thurloe Street, will last for approximately eight weeks. This initial work will help prepare 34 Thurloe Street for its future use as the new step-free access point for the station. Following completion of the work, the unit will be secured behind a hoarding until the main works commence. The enabling works have been designed and scheduled to cause minimal disruption for those living and visiting the area, and should not impact the station during the October half-term break.

Andy Lord, London's Transport Commissioner, yesterday said:

“I'm delighted that our plans to transform the internationally important South Kensington station are fully progressing. Awarding the contract to Costain means that, working closely with Native Land and Places for London - our wholly-owned property company - we can deliver step-free access here for the first time, as well as provide improved space for businesses. It will also see the delivery of new homes, including on-site affordable housing, and radically improve the station for the millions of people who travel through or live in and around South Kensington.”

Alasdair Nicholls, Chief Executive of Native Land, yesterday said:

“The awarding of the contract to Costain is a major step forward for the world-class transit-oriented redevelopment of South Kensington Tube Station. This a project that will unlock huge benefits for Londoners and enhance our city's international reputation as a leading cultural destination. Our joint venture team at Native Land and Places for London will work side-by-side with TfL and Costain to deliver a major regeneration of the buildings and public realm around the station. Crucially, we will ensure that step-free access is delivered as part of phase one of the works.”

Alistair Geddes, Rail Sector Director at Costain, yesterday said:

“Since being selected to Transport for London's Infrastructure Improvement Framework, we've worked hard to support early-stage planning and mobilisation for the planned major infrastructure upgrades across the capital, bringing our engineering led solutions to the table to ensure predictable delivery. “In close collaboration with TfL and our supply partners, we're ready to deliver upgrades to the internationally important South Kensington station that will improve London's transport network and enhance the passenger experience for decades to come.”

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor of London for Transport, yesterday said:

“This is important progress on the journey to upgrade South Kensington Tube station and the surrounding area, which will see millions of Londoners, commuters and tourists benefit from step-free access providing a smoother travel experience. The restoration of this historic design alongside new affordable housing, office space and commercial opportunities is exactly the kind of development we need as we continue to build a better London for everyone.”

Cllr Elizabeth Campbell, Leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council, yesterday said:

“We have campaigned for years for a South Kensington station that is better for everyone, and we've backed that ambition with a significant financial contribution. Full step-free access to every line is essential, and the award of this contract is a major milestone towards delivering the station our residents and visitors deserve. "South Kensington is one of London's most important gateways, serving world-leading museums, hospitals, universities and businesses. This investment will transform the experience of millions of passengers and make the station accessible for generations to come.”

Dr Doug Gurr, Director at the Natural History Museum, yesterday said:

“This is wonderful news and the upgrade will no doubt deliver a magnificent arrival experience worthy of one of the world's greatest cultural quarters.”

Dr Richard Grocott-Mason, Chief Executive of the Royal Brompton Hospital, yesterday said:

'I'm thrilled to see the project moving forward having cleared this latest hurdle. Many of our patients are coping with serious illness at what can already be a challenging time in their lives. Anything we can do to make their journeys to all our hospitals here in Chelsea simpler, more accessible and more dignified matters enormously, and the new scheme will do exactly that.”

Aligned closely with TfL's work, the around station development, led by Native Land and Places for London and designed by Stirling Prize-winning architect RSHP, received full planning permission in December 2023. The scheme will see the historic arcade within the station preserved and restored to its former glory, as well as retail units around the station refurbished. It will also provide 50 homes around the station, including on-site affordable housing and see a carefully crafted four-storey building installed at the front of the station, referred to as 'The Bullnose' because of its unique shape, that will give the station a new prominence. The ground floor will offer retail and food and beverage opportunities, while new upper levels will offer high quality flexible office space.

Although the station and development works are under separate contracts, the projects will align their programmes in order to integrate the designs and to minimise disruption to the travelling public and to residents, necessitating close collaboration and coordination between the TfL and Native Land/Places for London joint venture.

For more information about the project, please visit www.tfl.gov.uk/travel-information/improvements-and-projects/south-kensington

More information about the Around Station Development at South Kensington by Native Land and Places for London is available at https://www.southkensingtonstation.co.uk/

Notes to editors:

The transformation of South Kensington Tube station was included in TfL's Business Plan for the years to 2029/30, which was approved by the TfL Board on Wednesday 4 February. The scheme also received approval to spend as part of TfL's Rail and Station Improvement programme at TfL's Programmes and Investment Committee on 5 March 2026.

In December 2023, Native Land and Places for London, the TfL property company, received planning permission for a major new public transport -oriented development that will restore and enhance South Kensington Underground Station and the surrounding streets. The benefits included within the Around Station Development project include: