Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Gang leader avoids an extra seven years in prison by paying back the proceeds of his part in a dirty cash laundering operation
A well-known criminal gang leader has avoided another seven years being added onto his seven-year prison sentence after paying back £1,243,270.75, of his ill-gotten gains from a money laundering operation.
In a confiscation hearing on 27 February 2020, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Adams had his available assets determined by the Judge to be £1,243,270.75 and a Confiscation Order was made against him for that sum.
Adams ran a money laundering operation with his associates, which was foiled in 2014 when undercover police heard him discussing the illicit activity at a central London café.
Adams’ associates were also seen handing over a bag full of cash at Euston station and when police investigated further, they discovered a ledger recording the amounts laundered.
The network was convicted of money laundering offences in two separate trials in 2017 and jailed for more than 30 years collectively.
At the hearing at Croydon Crown Court on 27 February 2020, the prosecution was able to show that Adams had a criminal lifestyle and benefited significantly more than the value of the ‘dirty’ cash that he was trying to launder.
The Judge found that he had properties in London and Cyprus that he had gained through criminal activity, and that he had used third parties to hold his criminal property and help him launder cash through their bank accounts.
Adrian Foster of the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division yesterday said:
“Tommy Adams has finally paid back the full confiscation order amount determined by the Crown Court following proceedings in 2020.
“We worked closely with the police to make sure he did not benefit from the proceeds of his crime. To date he has paid back £1,243,270.75 from his criminal conduct.”
“Where criminals fail to pay the orders made against them, the CPS will robustly pursue them for the money they owe, asking that default prison sentences are imposed where necessary.”
“In the last five years over £530 million has been recovered from CPS obtained Confiscation Orders, ensuring that thousands of convicted criminals cannot profit from their offending. £118m of that amount has been returned to victims of crime, by way of compensation.”
Notes to Editors
- Adrian Foster is the Chief Crown Prosecutor for the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division.
- Thomas Adams was convicted of three counts of money laundering on 21 July 2017 and sentenced to seven years:
- Conspiracy to conceal criminal property jointly with Antoniades and Mardon
- Conspiracy to transfer criminal property jointly with Antoniades and Mardon, Winstanley and Jones
- Transferring criminal property jointly with Antoniades and Mardon, Nicolas and Antoniou.
- Stephen Mardon was convicted of three counts of money laundering on 21 July 2017 and sentenced to five years and three months. He was also issued with a confiscation order of £355,773.84 on 27 February 2020.
- Harlambos Antoniades was convicted of three count of money laundering on 18 July 2017 and sentenced to five years and three months. He was issued with a confiscation order of £355,658.86 on 19 September 2019.
- Christos Nicolas was convicted of one count of money laundering on 18 July 2017 and sentenced to two years and six months. He was issued with a confiscation order of £471.47 on 27 February 2020.
- Tony Elias Antoniou was convicted of one count of money laundering on 21 July 2017 and sentenced to two years. He was issued with a confiscation order of £1,590 on 14 May 2019.
- Sean Adams was convicted of one count of money laundering on 2 November 2017 and sentenced to six months suspended. He was issued with a confiscation order of £53,000 on 23 November 2018.
- Loukas Menicou was convicted of one count of money laundering on 2 November 2017 and sentenced to 10 months suspended. He was issued with a confiscation order of £10,000 on 17 May 2018.
- Where a defendant refuses to pay their Confiscation Order in a timely way, CPS Proceeds of Crime Division can invite the court to impose an additional default sentence as determined by the Crown Court on them. The full debt continues to be in force until it is paid, and interest is charged against it at 8% (the civil judgement debt rate).
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/cps/news/gang-leader-avoids-extra-seven-years-prison-paying-back-proceeds-his-part-dirty-cash
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Fraudster sentenced for scam to deprive SKY TV of potentially over £13m revenue14/11/2022 15:33:00
Halton Mark Anthony Powell, 44, has been sentenced to two years and four-and-a-half months after pleading guilty to supplying articles for use in a fraud at Southwark Crown Court on 11 November 2022.
Online predator jailed for sexually abusing girls as young as 1214/11/2022 12:20:00
An online predator who forced young girls to sign a sexual contract with him has been jailed.
Couple sentenced to life for murder of 15-year-old boy following a campaign of torture and abuse07/11/2022 13:38:00
A couple who subjected a 15-year-old boy to a sustained campaign of physical and mental abuse have been sentenced to life imprisonment for his murder, at Leeds Crown Court recently (03 November 2022).
Serial romance fraudster scammed over £324,000 from victims04/11/2022 14:10:00
A high-value serial romance fraudster was yesterday (3 November 2022) found guilty of duping victims out of just over £324,000 in an investment scam.
Police officer and former constable sentenced for sharing grossly offensive WhatsApp messages03/11/2022 13:20:00
A serving police officer and an ex-police constable have been sentenced after being convicted of sending grossly offensive messages on a WhatsApp group.
Computer hacker of famous musicians’ digital accounts is jailed24/10/2022 14:38:00
A computer hacker who stole unreleased music from famous musicians and sold them on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency was recently imprisoned.
National blueprint for prosecuting rape takes a step closer with refreshed joint work pledge20/10/2022 15:10:00
A blueprint for prosecuting rape and serious sexual offences has taken a significant step forward today – as new data reveals charge rates for rape have increased to 72.8%.
Charge rates show steady increase across all crime types as CPS publishes latest statistics20/10/2022 14:43:00
Today the CPS has published Q1 performance data which covers the three-month period from 1 April to 30 June 2022.