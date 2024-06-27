Crown Prosecution Service
Gang leader jailed for large-scale Class A importation and drug supply
A ringleader who organised the importation and supply of Class A drugs disguised in printer ink has today (27 June 2024) been jailed at Isleworth Crown Court.
Jonathan Strogylos, 36, was one of a group of twelve men involved in a large-scale operation to supply cocaine and was imprisoned for 31 years today
Strogylos ran and controlled an importation route under the guise of importing printer toner cartridges, which he used to smuggle his own drugs and offered this service to other organised crime groups, who would pay for their drugs to be concealed within these consignments and imported at a fee per kilo.
The cocaine was brought to a location in the Netherlands and was then concealed within printer toner cartridge pallets. They were transported to the UK by courier service and delivered to Oldbury Safestore unit, which the organised crime group controlled. The drugs were then distributed from this location. This happened on at least three occasions in 2020. The total quantity of cocaine imported in this way in less than three weeks was at a street value of up to around £132 million.
This case arose as a result of Operation Venetic, a wider, NCA-led investigation into encrypted EncroChat phone conversations. The operation uncovered a large volume of encrypted messages. These messages evidenced that Strogylos and others had been running the importation route for three years on a weekly basis.
Giorgina Venturella of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said: “Jonathan Strogylos refused to admit his involvement in this organised drug importation and distribution operation.
"The messages uncovered in this case made it clear that the organised crime group, led by Strogylos, had a sophisticated process in place to import and subsequently manoeuvre colossal quantities of cocaine across the UK.
“Our Proceeds of Crime team have now commenced confiscation proceedings to ensure the group do not financially benefit from their criminality.”
Notes to editors
- Giorgina Venturella is a Specialist Prosecutor for the Serious Economic Organised Crime and International Directorate at the CPS (SEOCID)
- Jonathan Strogylos (DOB: 06/11/1987) was convicted of conspiracies to import and supply cocaine and sentenced to 31 years imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court.
- Anthony Sheehan (DOB: 18/09/1986) was sentenced for the supply of drugs after pleading guilty to four years imprisonment. An agreed confiscation order was made on 29 April 2022 at Isleworth Crown Court
- Paul Shaw (DOB: 18/04/1986) pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying drugs and was sentenced to 17 years and 9 months imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court
- Paul O'Brien (DOB: 10/12/1966) was sentenced to was sentenced to 21 years imprisonment for conspiring to import and supply Class A drugs and concealing criminal property
- Marcus Raymond Elmer (DOB: 09/07/1992) was sentenced to 15 years and 6 months imprisonment for conspiring to import and supply class A drugs at Isleworth Crown Court
- Lee Mortimer (DOB: 09/07/1983) was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for conspiring to import and supply class A drugs at Isleworth Crown Court
- Jonathan Whitley (DOB: 01/07/1967) was sentenced to 10 years and one month imprisonment for conspiring to supply cocaine at Isleworth Crown Court
- Marcin Jadasz (DOB: 03/02/1977) was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for conspiring to import cocaine and heroin at Isleworth Crown Court
- Matthew Parsons (DOB: 16/11/1985 was sentenced to 23 years and two months imprisonment for conspiring to import and supply cocaine at Isleworth Crown Court
- Ross Maguire (DOB: 25/05/1988) was sentenced to seven years and seven months imprisonment for conspiring to supply cocaine at Isleworth Crown Court
- Liam Cherrett has pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and was sentenced to nine years and two months imprisonment at Isleworth Crown Court
- John Patrick Maguire (DOB: 15/05/1959) has pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine and is awaiting sentencing
