Gang members sentenced in sham marriage documents scam
Members of an organised crime group were yesterday jailed for forging more than 2,000 marriage certificates to allow people to live in the UK illegally.
Nigerian nationals Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade, Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo, Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi and Adekunle Kabir have been jailed for a total of 13 years after a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court.
The court heard how, between March 2019 and May 2023, the defendants conspired to make fraudulent EU Settlement Scheme applications. They provided false Nigerian customary marriage certificates and other fraudulent documentation to support the applications of Nigerian nationals in order to remain in the UK.
An investigation led by Home Office criminal and financial investigators, in partnership with Home Office international operations based in Lagos, uncovered more than 2,000 false marriage documents forged by the gang.
At trial, Onifade and Shodipo were both found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate and conspiracy to provide articles used in fraud. Gbadamosi was convicted of obtaining leave to remain by deception and fraud by false representation, and Kabir was found guilty of possession of an identity document with improper intention but cleared of obtaining leave to remain by deception.
Earlier this week (27 August) at sentencing, Onifade received 6 years behind bars, Shodipo 5 years, Gbadamosi 18 months and Kabir 9 months.
Home Office Investigation Supervisor, Chief Immigration Officer Paul Moran said:
This group was absolutely prolific in their desire to abuse our borders and have rightly been brought to justice.
As with many gangs we encounter, their sole priority was financial gain. I am delighted that my team was able to intercept their operation, and I hope these convictions will serve as a warning to unscrupulous gangs who exploit people’s desperation to remain in the UK.
We will continue to work tirelessly to secure our borders and clamp down on the gangs who prey on vulnerable people to make money.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/gang-members-sentenced-in-sham-marriage-documents-scam
People smuggler who crammed 7 migrants into lorry convicted30/08/2024 12:25:00
A people smuggler who left 7 migrants requiring urgent hospital treatment after cramming them into a boiling lorry has been convicted.
