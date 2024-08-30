Gang members sentenced in sham marriage documents scam

Members of an organised crime group were yesterday jailed for forging more than 2,000 marriage certificates to allow people to live in the UK illegally.

Nigerian nationals Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade, Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo, Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi and Adekunle Kabir have been jailed for a total of 13 years after a hearing at Woolwich Crown Court.

The court heard how, between March 2019 and May 2023, the defendants conspired to make fraudulent EU Settlement Scheme applications. They provided false Nigerian customary marriage certificates and other fraudulent documentation to support the applications of Nigerian nationals in order to remain in the UK.

An investigation led by Home Office criminal and financial investigators, in partnership with Home Office international operations based in Lagos, uncovered more than 2,000 false marriage documents forged by the gang.

At trial, Onifade and Shodipo were both found guilty of conspiracy to facilitate and conspiracy to provide articles used in fraud. Gbadamosi was convicted of obtaining leave to remain by deception and fraud by false representation, and Kabir was found guilty of possession of an identity document with improper intention but cleared of obtaining leave to remain by deception.

Earlier this week (27 August) at sentencing, Onifade received 6 years behind bars, Shodipo 5 years, Gbadamosi 18 months and Kabir 9 months.

Home Office Investigation Supervisor, Chief Immigration Officer Paul Moran said: