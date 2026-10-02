National Crime Agency
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Gang ringleader arrested by the NCA convicted over Channel boat deaths
A man arrested by the National Crime Agency in connection with the deaths of at least 27 people who drowned attempting to cross the English Channel has been convicted in France.
The 27, mainly Iraqi Kurds, were all in a dinghy which sank in November 2021. Only two people survived, another four remain missing.
It remains the biggest single loss of life in the Channel linked to small boats.
The NCA supported the French investigation into the tragedy, and identified that one of the ringleaders had subsequently smuggled themselves to the UK.
36-year old Iraqi Kurd Harem Ahmed Abwbaker was tracked down by NCA investigators to a hotel in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, where he was arrested on in November 2022, having come in to the country in the back of a lorry.
Following arrest he was extradited to France to face manslaughter, human trafficking and organised crime charges in July 2023.
Yesterday, 30 September 2026, at the Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris, Abwbaker became one of six people convicted of manslaughter in connection with the crossing. French prosecutors said he was a key ringleader of the people smuggling gang behind it.
Abwbaker was sentenced to eight years in prison – with the other five members of the smuggling network given sentences of between six and ten years.
Another seven people were convicted of other offences linked to the event, including facilitating illegal immigration and being members of an organised crime group. They were given sentences ranging from six months suspended to four years in prison.
The gang, made up of Afghan and Kurdish members, charged migrants around 3,000 euros each to make the crossing.
NCA Deputy Director of Investigations Craig Turner yesterday said:
“This was a tragic incident which starkly demonstrated the callous nature of the gangs involved in organising Channel boat crossings.
“Abwbaker and his co-conspirators did not care about the dangers of putting an over-loaded and completely unsuitable dinghy into the sea. They just wanted to get paid. Sadly, many of those on board the boat ended up paying with their lives.
“The NCA worked closely with our French partners on this investigation, and I pay tribute to the French police and prosecutors who have worked to get justice for the families of those whose lives were lost.
“Cases like this are exactly why tackling people smuggling remains a top priority for the NCA, and we continue to do all we can to disrupt and dismantle the cruel organised criminal networks involved.”
Minister for Border Security and Asylum, Anna Turley, yesterday said:
"My thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of those who tragically lost their lives in this appalling incident.
“Yesterday’s sentencing sends a clear message, anyone who puts lives on the line just to line their pockets will face the full force of the law.
“I thank the NCA and French authorities, whose close cooperation has ensured that those responsible face justice for their unforgiveable crimes."
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/gang-ringleader-arrested-by-the-nca-convicted-over-channel-boat-deaths
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