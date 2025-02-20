Gangster brothers involved in cocaine theft from stash house ordered to pay back £81,000

Two brothers from an organised crime family who were jailed for their part in the theft of £1.2 million worth of cocaine from a Liverpool-based organised crime group have been ordered to payback £80,826 or spend nine months more in prison.

Jason, 38, and Craig Cox, 35, raided a house in Liverpool in May 2020 when they and their accomplices stole 30kg of the class A drug. In 2023 they were jailed for supplying cocaine, cannabis, conspiracy to possess criminal property, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Their older brother Lee Cox, 41, who did not take part in the raid, was jailed for supplying cocaine, cannabis, and conspiracy to possess criminal property. He has been ordered to pay back £40,000 for his involvement in the organised crime family’s drug supply activities.

The Cox organised crime family supplied cocaine and cannabis to distributors and dealers throughout the North West of England, who would sell it to drug users. The robbery was just one part of their offending.

Jason and Lee Cox fled to the Spain and were extradited back to the UK in 2021.

All three were taken back to court yesterday (19 February 2025) by the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division. If the Confiscation Order is not paid on time, they each face nine months in prison.

The Judge determined the following:

Jason Cox - Total criminal benefit: £1,856,944, Available amount: £40,346, Confiscation Order: £40,346

Craig Cox - Total criminal benefit: £1,674,443, Available amount: £40,480, Confiscation Order: £40,480

Lee Cox - Total criminal benefit: £864,453, Available amount: £40,000, Confiscation Order: £40,000

A final confiscation hearing will take place on 28 February at Manchester Crown Court for four of their associates - Michael Nevin, Jack Brownsill, Richard Caswell, and Scott Smith.

Luke Clements, Specialist Prosecutor from the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said:

“We will robustly pursue the proceeds of crime, where we identify available assets, to take the profit out of organised crime.

“All three offenders were given lengthy prison sentences and risk having time added to their original sentence if they do not pay back the amount that they have available to pay their orders.

“If we find more assets in the future, the CPS can take them back to court for an increased Confiscation Order to be made against them.”