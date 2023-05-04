Garden Parties 2023

To celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, two Garden Parties will take place in the Buckingham Palace Garden in 2023, as well as one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

3 May 2023

The first of the annual Garden Parties took place on 3 May 2023. It was hosted by The King and The Queen Consort, who were accompanied by The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and The Duke of Kent.

To celebrate the Coronation and with support from Her Majesty The Queen Consort, the Royal Voluntary Service launched the Coronation Champions Awards in February 2023 to recognise exceptional volunteers from across the country. The 500 volunteers selected as the nation’s Coronation Champions were invited to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations with many being invited to a Coronation Garden Party.