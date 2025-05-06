Met Office
|Printable version
Gardening in May: Five tips from the Met Office
With longer days, warmer temperatures, and a noticeable uptick in sunshine, May is a great month for both seasoned horticulturists and budding green thumbs to get out and do some gardening.
As National Gardening Week (April 28 – May 4, 2025) blossoms across the UK, there’s no better time to step outside and get stuck in. At the Met Office, we’re here to help you make the most of the weather and your garden.
Is May a good time for gardening?
May marks the final chapter of meteorological spring and hints at the summer to come. Daylight hours are on the up, rising from nearly 15 hours at the start of the month to over 16 by the end in southern regions, and even more in the north. In Edinburgh, for instance, daylight can exceed 17 hours by late May.
This increase in daylight is paired with a reduction in rainfall. May is statistically the driest month of the year across the UK, with an average of just 71 mm of rain. Sunshine hours peak too, with England enjoying over 190 hours on average. These conditions create a perfect environment for plant growth, especially as average temperatures climb above the 7 °C threshold needed for most plants to thrive.
READ MORE: Gardening at the Met Office
What to do in the garden this May
With the weather on your side, here are five tips to help your garden flourish this month:
Be Tender with Bedding Plants
May is the time to introduce vibrant bedding plants like marigolds, petunias, and fuchsias. In southern England, these can be planted out in the latter half of the month. However, be sure the risk of frost has passed. In Scotland and frost-prone areas, it’s wise to wait a little longer or keep a protective fleece handy.
Look Out for Nesting Birds
As birds settle into nesting season, it’s important to garden with care. Before trimming hedges or pruning shrubs, always check for nests. Disturbing them is not only disruptive but also illegal. Providing a shallow dish of water can also help thirsty fledglings during dry spells.
Make the Most of Water
Despite the soil still holding moisture from winter, newly planted or shallow-rooted plants may struggle in the bright, breezy conditions of May. Prioritise watering seedbeds and sensitive crops like broad beans. Consider using water butts or reusing greywater to keep your garden hydrated sustainably.
Establish a Weekly Mowing Routine
With drier conditions and faster-growing grass, now’s the time to get your lawn into shape. A weekly mow helps maintain a healthy, lush lawn. If you’re unsure whether it’s a good day to mow, our local forecasts can help you plan ahead.
Ventilate Your Greenhouse
As temperatures rise, greenhouses can quickly become too hot and dry. Ensure good airflow and consider shading to protect delicate plants.
May can offer an ideal blend of longer days, warmer temperatures, and drier conditions which are perfect for getting stuck into the garden. From planting out tender bedding plants and conserving water, to mowing the lawn and ventilating greenhouses, there’s plenty to keep green fingers busy.
Keep up to date with weather warnings, and you can find the latest forecast on our website, on YouTube, by following us on X and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store.
About this blog
This is the official blog of the Met Office news team, intended to provide journalists and bloggers with the latest weather, climate science and business news, and information from the Met Office.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/blog/2025/gardening-in-may-five-tips-from-the-met-office
Latest News from
Met Office
What is UV radiation and how does it affect your health?30/04/2025 10:15:00
In this article, we'll explain what UV radiation is, how it affects your health, and how you can protect yourself from too much UV exposure.
How do we define a heatwave, and will we have one next week?29/04/2025 13:15:00
With much talk of a ‘mini heatwave’ set to grip the UK next week, we’re here to explain how we define what a heatwave is.
Temperatures to build across the week, peaking on Thursday28/04/2025 15:15:15
High pressure builds across the UK this week, with temperatures expected to peak on Thursday.
Met Office celebrates 20 years of Civil Contingencies Advisors23/04/2025 14:15:00
The Met Office marks the 20th anniversary of its Civil Contingencies Advisors, a dedicated team of meteorological specialists who have been instrumental in supporting the UK's resilience community during severe weather events.
A changeable Easter weekend ahead16/04/2025 14:10:00
As many of us look forward to the bank holiday weekend, the weather looks set to be changeable, with rain at times, but also some good sunny spells.
Yellow warning for heavy rain this week14/04/2025 15:15:15
Low pressure is back in charge of the UK weather forecast this week, bringing along cooler conditions, and a yellow warning for rain from midday on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.
A change in the weather from this weekend - goodbye wall-to-wall sunshine11/04/2025 16:15:00
After a prolonged period of high pressure bringing dry weather and sunny skies, it's all change this weekend as low pressure returns.
High pressure brings plenty of sunshine and temperatures of 21°C31/03/2025 15:15:15
he first week of April will see clear skies and warm sunshine for many, though a breeze and cold seas will make coastal areas slightly cooler.m
Study shows power outage predictions in windstorms improved when accounting for multi-hazard effects26/03/2025 15:15:00
Windstorms are the leading cause of major power outages in the UK, primarily due to windthrow - the uprooting or breakage of trees by strong winds - which then fall on overhead power lines.