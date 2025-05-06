Gardening in May: Five tips from the Met Office

With longer days, warmer temperatures, and a noticeable uptick in sunshine, May is a great month for both seasoned horticulturists and budding green thumbs to get out and do some gardening.

As National Gardening Week (April 28 – May 4, 2025) blossoms across the UK, there’s no better time to step outside and get stuck in. At the Met Office, we’re here to help you make the most of the weather and your garden.

Is May a good time for gardening?

May marks the final chapter of meteorological spring and hints at the summer to come. Daylight hours are on the up, rising from nearly 15 hours at the start of the month to over 16 by the end in southern regions, and even more in the north. In Edinburgh, for instance, daylight can exceed 17 hours by late May.

This increase in daylight is paired with a reduction in rainfall. May is statistically the driest month of the year across the UK, with an average of just 71 mm of rain. Sunshine hours peak too, with England enjoying over 190 hours on average. These conditions create a perfect environment for plant growth, especially as average temperatures climb above the 7 °C threshold needed for most plants to thrive.

What to do in the garden this May

With the weather on your side, here are five tips to help your garden flourish this month:

Be Tender with Bedding Plants

May is the time to introduce vibrant bedding plants like marigolds, petunias, and fuchsias. In southern England, these can be planted out in the latter half of the month. However, be sure the risk of frost has passed. In Scotland and frost-prone areas, it’s wise to wait a little longer or keep a protective fleece handy.

Look Out for Nesting Birds

As birds settle into nesting season, it’s important to garden with care. Before trimming hedges or pruning shrubs, always check for nests. Disturbing them is not only disruptive but also illegal. Providing a shallow dish of water can also help thirsty fledglings during dry spells.

Make the Most of Water

Despite the soil still holding moisture from winter, newly planted or shallow-rooted plants may struggle in the bright, breezy conditions of May. Prioritise watering seedbeds and sensitive crops like broad beans. Consider using water butts or reusing greywater to keep your garden hydrated sustainably.

Establish a Weekly Mowing Routine

With drier conditions and faster-growing grass, now’s the time to get your lawn into shape. A weekly mow helps maintain a healthy, lush lawn. If you’re unsure whether it’s a good day to mow, our local forecasts can help you plan ahead.

Ventilate Your Greenhouse

As temperatures rise, greenhouses can quickly become too hot and dry. Ensure good airflow and consider shading to protect delicate plants.

May can offer an ideal blend of longer days, warmer temperatures, and drier conditions which are perfect for getting stuck into the garden. From planting out tender bedding plants and conserving water, to mowing the lawn and ventilating greenhouses, there’s plenty to keep green fingers busy.

