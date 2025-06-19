Buckingham Palace
|Printable version
Garter Day at Windsor Castle 2025
The King and Queen, and Members of the Royal Family, have attended a service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.
The annual Garter Day procession, where The King and the Knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats, is one of the most traditional ceremonies in the Royal calendar.
Every June, a grand procession of the knights takes place at Windsor Castle, accompanied by a marching band and Officers of the Order, all in grand ceremonial dress.
The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Queen, several Members of the Royal Family, and up to 24 Companions.
Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.
Original article link: https://www.royal.uk/news-and-activity/2025-06-18/garter-day-at-windsor-castle-2025
Latest News from
Buckingham Palace
The Duke of Edinburgh marks 100 Years of Elstree Studios12/06/2025 12:20:00
The Duke of Edinburgh has visited Elstree Studios in Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, as they commence their centenary celebrations.
The Queen celebrates 30 years of The Women's Prize for Fiction12/06/2025 11:10:00
The Queen joined shortlisted authors and former winners yesterday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of The Women's Prize for Fiction at Bedford Square, ahead of tomorrow's award ceremony.
The King and Queen visit Canada29/05/2025 09:20:00
On 26th and 27th May, The King and Queen were in Canada for an official visit to Ottawa, the nation’s capital, to deliver the Speech from the Throne and formally open the 45th Parliament. This marks His Majesty's first Canadian visit as Sovereign.
The Princess Royal visits Liverpool28/05/2025 14:15:00
Following the terrible incident during Liverpool's FC's Premier League title parade on Monday, The Princess Royal has visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital to thank nurses, consultants and paramedics, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the football club, after 47 people were injured.
The Duchess of Edinburgh visits Barleylands Farm15/05/2025 10:25:00
The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Barleylands in Essex, to mark 40 years of agricultural education.
The King and Queen celebrate art and conservation at the Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild'15/05/2025 09:25:00
The King and Queen, as Joint Presidents, have attended the Elephant Family’s ‘Wonders of the Wild’ event at Kew Gardens, to celebrate art and conservation.
The King has shared an Easter message to all who celebrate.17/04/2025 09:15:00
One of the puzzles of our humanity is how we are capable of both great cruelty and great kindness.
The Duchess of Edinburgh attends the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst16/04/2025 14:20:00
On behalf of His Majesty The King, The Duchess of Edinburgh has taken the salute at the Sovereign’s Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.